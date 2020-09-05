MegaFans and IGDA Foundation Partner for Charity eSports Tournaments Series

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — MegaFans (Mobile eSports Gaming Fanatics), a San Diego area-based mobile-casual eSports platform, has partnered with the International Game Developers Association Foundation again to produce a series of charity fundraising events using MegaFans eSports tournament platform and mobile-casual eSports games. The first tournament runs September 1 – 30, 2020 and is featured on the popular mobile eSports puzzle game, Candy Boo – Tournament Edition. The eSports tournaments are being promoted to raise awareness and funds to go toward the IGDA Foundation’s Diversity Initiative, to improve lives of game developers around the world.

The inaugural tournament in the series is being played on the popular, massive multi-player game, Candy Boo eSports Tournament Edition with over 100,000 downloads. Candy Boo Tournament Edition games are available on both the Apple and Google Play Stores and can be found at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/candy-boo-esports-tournament/id1447419350 and https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.megafans.candyboo&hl=en_US respectively. MegaFans is offering virtual and real prizes to the first 76 winners of the tournament. There is a live leader board inside the game that allows players to see their position.

The IGDA Foundation eSports Tournament is fun, challenging and easy to enter: Download the game, register with an email address or mobile phone number and make in-app purchases for tokens to play the game. Revenue from the token purchases go to the IGDA Foundation as donations and are tax deductible. Prizes will be matched with donations to the IGDA Foundation. Players and supporters are also encouraged to make direct donations outside the eSport tournament to the Camp Pendleton USO, by visiting https://igdafoundation.org.

Previously, MegaFans worked with the IGDA Foundation on the Stay in the Game Relief Fund which raised over $100,000 and MegaFans was the third-largest publicly active contributor.

About MEGAFANS Inc.

MegaFans Inc. is a mobile casual eSports gaming platform company that develops, publishes and manages turnkey, integrated software solutions for mobile games, enabling them to offer a competitive eSports tournament environment for the audience which increases retention, monetization and community growth through this novel approach. MegaFans delivers an inclusive, richer experience for the 2.5 billion mobile casual gaming community globally.

About IGDA Foundation

The IGDA Foundation advances a diverse workforce and ecosystem for the video game industry to better reflect the millions of passionate players enjoying video games worldwide.

The IGDA-F focuses on promoting a game development community representative of, and welcoming and inclusive to, every person who wants to make games. The IGDA-F garners support for diversity and inclusion in the video game industry with initiatives such as its IGDA Scholars, Velocity and Next Gen Leaders programs, with others in the pipeline.

The IGDA Foundation is a public charity, registered as a 501(c)(3) organization in the United States.

To find out more about the IGDA Foundation’s initiatives visit http://igdafoundation.org.

