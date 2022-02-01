Medical Students Get Ready to Diagnose and Treat Patients With Realistic 3D Virtual Simulation

Wolters Kluwer and Body Interact collaborate to build clinical reasoning skills and confidence of medical and PA students with realistic virtual patient simulations, in a safe-to-fail environment





WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer, Health, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, has announced a new collaboration with Take the Wind, the company behind the leading digital simulation platform Body Interact, to help expand virtual training tools and resources for medical and physician assistant students. The offering allows students to interact with virtual patients in life-like scenarios, where they are encouraged to assess, order tests, and diagnose in a safe environment.

Advancing the classroom experience through technology



With this partnership, Wolters Kluwer takes the gold-standard of clinical skills training, Bates’ Guide to Physical Examination and History Taking, to the next level for medical students, allowing them to practice clinical reasoning within real-world, timed patient scenarios that provide instantaneous feedback. Augmenting the learning from evidence-based Bates’ suite of offerings with simulation allows for higher-order learning and digital transformation for those training to become medical doctors, osteopathic physicians, physician assistants, occupational and physical therapists, and pharmacists. Both products are easily integrated into the curriculum to provide assessable and assignable clinical skills and reasoning solutions that enhance lab experiences to prepare students for real patient encounters.

“The Bates family of products are the leading global guides for techniques on successful physical examinations and have long been a key resource for medical students looking to improve their skills and understand the appropriate ways to interact at the point of care,” said Vikram Savkar, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Medicine Segment, Health Learning, Research & Practice at Wolters Kluwer. “Students now have the ability to get complete, authoritative guidance in a safe-to-fail environment that builds the skills necessary to care for real patients.”

Trusted, evidence-based material for the next generation of care teams



Together, Wolters Kluwer and Body Interact include a diverse and wide range of different patient types to meet the learning needs of students today. With hundreds of expert-reviewed clinical scenarios in multiple languages in Body Interact, students across the healthcare spectrum will be better prepared for clinical encounters with their first patients.

“We are thrilled that Take the Wind and Wolters Kluwer are coordinating to bring forth a powerful group of learning tools that can assess clinical reasoning, and provide feedback to faculty on student performance, allowing for debriefing and teaching moments,” said Pedro Pinto, CEO of Take the Wind. “By accelerating critical thinking and decision-making processes through customized clinical scenarios and fostering an experience with varying options for how individuals learn, a variety of healthcare students will be better prepared for when they begin seeing patients.”

Wolters Kluwer will be showcasing Body Interact and the latest simulation and virtual reality innovations at the upcoming International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) held January 21-25, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. Be sure to visit Wolters Kluwer at Booth 747.

Take the Wind is a specialist technology leader in the virtual medical simulation market, serving medical, nursing, community colleges & high schools, scientific societies, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies globally. The Coimbra, Portugal based company operates primarily under the Body Interact brand that simulates real world scenarios via thousands of clinical cases, dynamically integrating multiple internal and external drivers of patients’ health conditions. The product is available in 8 languages and currently serves over 220,000 users in over 50 countries.

