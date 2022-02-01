Media Guarantors Welcomes Marina Lejsek, SVP Legal and Business Affairs

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Media Guarantors, leading provider of completion guarantees serving productions worldwide, has appointed Marina Lejsek as SVP of Legal and Business Affairs. She will report directly to Erica Fishkin, Media Guarantors’ Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer.

Lejsek joins Media Guarantors with more than 10 years of experience in film and television law, having worked for the past decade at competitive completion guarantor Film Finances. Lejsek’s expertise lies in working closely with independent producers, film financiers, sales companies, and others in the film production ecosystem.

“Marina is a fantastic addition to our team at Media Guarantors. The bond world is a small world and so we are fortunate that Marina has experience in this highly specialized segment of the Film & TV industry so she can ‘hit the ground running’,” says Fred Milstein, CEO of Media Guarantors. “Marina’s addition to our team is key in scaling Media Guarantors to service more productions worldwide, efficiently and effectively.”

Earlier in her career, Lesjek worked under Kamala Harris in the San Francisco District Attorney’s office; Harris personally hired Lejsek.

“What was most compelling to me about Media Guarantors [and its parent company Spotted Media] is my ability to not only leverage my existing bond experience but also flex my skills in new and interesting areas that both companies are expanding into, including the film financing space and international expansion,” says Mrs. Lesjek.

Media Guarantors recently observed a successful 2021 as the only completion guarantor to offer a ‘clean bond’, having removed exclusions related to communicable diseases, including COVID-19; a crucial development for independent productions in need of financing during the pandemic.

Media Guarantors and its parent company SpottedRisk, an entertainment insurer and financier, remain committed to revitalizing the independent film and television industry, enabling the creation of quality, original content with flexible, bespoke products and services.

