McAfee Unveils McAfee+, A New Product Line with Distinctive Privacy and Identity Protections to Help Users Secure Their Personal Data

All-new features include Personal Data Cleanup, licensed restoration experts, $1M identity theft and stolen funds coverage and security for Chrome OS users

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, McAfee Corp., a global leader in online protection, announced the launch of McAfee+ a new product line encompassing all new privacy and identity protections that enable users to confidently and securely live life online. Now available in the U.S., the new McAfee+ product suite allows users access to comprehensive Personal Data Cleanup services, always-on credit monitoring and reports, credit lock and security freezes, $1M identity theft and stolen funds coverage, $25K ransomware coverage, identity restoration, as well as the ability to secure all their devices with award-winning protection against threats and viruses.





As part of the new product line announcement, McAfee introduced protection for Chromebooks – making it the first leading security provider to fully support Chrome OS. Chrome OS users can now install and access McAfee capabilities on their Chromebooks including antivirus, VPN, safe browsing, and identity monitoring. With almost 30 million Chromebooks expected to ship globally by the end of 20221, this launch extends online protection to the millions of new and existing Chromebook users, including 50 million2 school-age children and educators.

According to McAfee’s 2022 Consumer Research, more than 70% of consumers feel that they have little or no control over the collection of their personal data online, 80% are concerned that their data is being sold, and 53% believe they will become a victim of identity theft. Created to address growing consumer privacy and identity theft concerns and deliver comprehensive support and peace of mind, McAfee+ is available in the U.S. starting at $49.99/ first year.

McAfee+ was purpose-built to provide online protection that includes removal of personal information from unnecessary and risky locations online including people search sites and data broker sites that sell this information to advertising companies and potentially to hackers and other bad actors. It also includes proactive monitoring of the dark web for personal information, and the integration of McAfee’s acclaimed antivirus products and Secure VPN. To bolster identity theft protection, select McAfee+ plans include up to $1 million in identity theft and stolen funds coverage, restoration of identity in case of identity theft and $25,000 of ransomware coverage.

“As the internet has become an increasing part of consumers’ daily lives there is growing concern about the amount of personal data that is accessible to bad actors and a lack of understanding about how to remove and secure personal information,” said Gagan Singh, Executive Vice President, Chief Product & Revenue Officer, McAfee. “McAfee+ is designed to deliver against those trends and threats, by helping users be more protected against identity breaches and proactively removing their information from the web to minimize future threats.”

“McAfee is in the business of protecting people, not just devices,” said Greg Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, McAfee. “McAfee+ reflects that spirit by offering a simple, effortless way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your data. We are proud to introduce it to our product line-up so that more people can confidently experience life online.”

McAfee+ Plans and Features



There are three McAfee+ plans available within the new product suite: Premium, Advanced and Ultimate, each with individual and family options. The McAfee+ Ultimate plan is the most comprehensive solution.

McAfee+ Ultimate includes:

Personal Data Cleanup (full-service) reveals which high-risk data broker and people search sites are collecting and selling the customer’s personal information and requests the removal of the information, confirms completion and conducts ongoing scans as data is always being collected

reveals which high-risk data broker and people search sites are collecting and selling the customer’s personal information and requests the removal of the information, confirms completion and conducts ongoing scans as data is always being collected Unlimited Secure VPN automatically connects on public Wi-Fi to protect online privacy and safeguard personal data while online banking, shopping, or browsing

automatically connects on public Wi-Fi to protect online privacy and safeguard personal data while online banking, shopping, or browsing $1M Identity Theft and Stolen Funds Coverage to reimburse lost funds or expenses in restoring the customer’s identity, including losses to 401(k) accounts

to reimburse lost funds or expenses in restoring the customer’s identity, including losses to 401(k) accounts Ransomware Coverage to reimburse up to $25,000 for losses and ransom fees

to reimburse up to $25,000 for losses and ransom fees Licensed Restoration Experts are available 24/7 to take necessary actions to repair identity and credit issues, including assistance to help prevent or assist with identity fraud of a deceased family member

are available 24/7 to take necessary actions to repair identity and credit issues, including assistance to help prevent or assist with identity fraud of a deceased family member Credit Monitoring and Alerts (three major bureaus) to monitor credit continuously and alert on credit activity, and if unauthorized, licensed restoration experts will assist to minimize financial impact or damage to the customer’s credit standing

(three major bureaus) to monitor credit continuously and alert on credit activity, and if unauthorized, licensed restoration experts will assist to minimize financial impact or damage to the customer’s credit standing Credit Score and Report to help customers stay on top of daily changes to their credit score and report, from a single location

to help customers stay on top of daily changes to their credit score and report, from a single location Credit Lock reduces the chance of becoming a victim of identity theft by allowing the customer to quickly lock and unlock their credit to help prevent unauthorized opening of accounts

reduces the chance of becoming a victim of identity theft by allowing the customer to quickly lock and unlock their credit to help prevent unauthorized opening of accounts Security Freeze prevents unauthorized access to existing accounts or new ones being set up in the customer’s name with a credit, bank or utility freeze

prevents unauthorized access to existing accounts or new ones being set up in the customer’s name with a credit, bank or utility freeze Identity Monitoring for up to 60 unique pieces of personal information on the dark web with timely alerts up to 10 months sooner than competitive products

for up to 60 unique pieces of personal information on the dark web with timely alerts up to 10 months sooner than competitive products Unlimited* Device Security to protect all the customer’s personal devices and the information on them from the latest threats with award-winning antivirus

to protect all the customer’s personal devices and the information on them from the latest threats with award-winning antivirus Protection Score is an exclusive feature to McAfee, providing a holistic view of security strength through a rating of the customer’s current protection level and guidance to improve

is an exclusive feature to McAfee, providing a holistic view of security strength through a rating of the customer’s current protection level and guidance to improve Chrome OS Support enables users to install and access McAfee capabilities on their Chromebooks such as antivirus, VPN, identity theft protection and more. McAfee is the first leading security provider to fully support Chrome OS

enables users to install and access McAfee capabilities on their Chromebooks such as antivirus, VPN, identity theft protection and more. McAfee is the first leading security provider to fully support Chrome OS Parental Controls are included in McAfee+ family plans which help parents protect their kids from inappropriate online behavior, apps, and content, manage screen time, get location-based alerts, and help them build good digital habits

are included in McAfee+ family plans which help parents protect their kids from inappropriate online behavior, apps, and content, manage screen time, get location-based alerts, and help them build good digital habits Additional Features: Mac, iOS and Android Support includes integrated VPN and identity monitoring Lost Wallet Protection with IDs, credit and debit card cancellation and replacement Password Manager secures accounts by generating and storing complex passwords and auto-filling information for faster logins across devices Web Protection to browse freely and safely avoiding risky downloads and websites Firewall safeguards devices by blocking malicious traffic from gaining access to a home network File Shredder for PC users prevents sensitive files from getting into the wrong hands by deleting them completely 24/7 Support with Virus Protection Pledge



McAfee+ Advanced includes:

Personal Data Cleanup (full-service)

Unlimited Secure VPN

Credit Monitoring and Alerts (one bureau)

(one bureau) Credit Score and Reports with monthly updates

with monthly updates Security Freeze

$1M Identity Theft and Stolen Funds Coverage

Licensed Restoration Experts

Lost Wallet Protection

Identity Monitoring

Password Manager

Web Protection

Unlimited* Device Security including Windows, Chrome OS, Mac, Android and iOS

including Windows, Chrome OS, Mac, Android and iOS Award-winning antivirus

Firewall

File Shredder

Protection Score

24/7 Support with Virus Protection Pledge

McAfee+ Premium includes:

Personal Data Cleanup (self-service) provides scans that detail which high-risk broker sites are collecting and selling their data and guides users on steps to remove it

provides scans that detail which high-risk broker sites are collecting and selling their data and guides users on steps to remove it Unlimited Secure VPN

Identity Monitoring

Password Manager

Web Protection

Unlimited* Device Security including Windows, Chrome OS, Mac, Android and iOS

including Windows, Chrome OS, Mac, Android and iOS Award-winning antivirus

Firewall

File Shredder

Protection Score

24/7 Support with Virus Protection Pledge

Lives have become increasingly digital, and users are more exposed than ever to companies tracking online activities, collecting personal information to sell, and finding and using data for identity theft, including accessing financial accounts and fraudulently opening new accounts. McAfee+ is designed to protect people wherever, however, and whenever they connect, giving users the confidence to experience more of life online.

Availability



McAfee+ will be available to purchase online as individual and family plans at McAfee.com beginning today in the U.S. McAfee+ will also be available online in the U.K., Canada and Australia in the coming weeks and will become available in-store at select major retailers in the U.S. and Canada beginning in mid-September. Product features and availability may vary across markets. Availability in additional markets to be announced in the months ahead.

Pricing

McAfee+ Premium: $49.99/first year, MSRP $139.99

McAfee+ Advanced: $89.99/ first year, MSRP $199.99

McAfee+ Ultimate: $199.99/first year, MSRP $279.99

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. is a global leader in online protection for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee’s consumer solutions adapt to users’ needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protect their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https://www.mcafee.com.

*This plan covers only household devices for personal, non-commercial use, and is subject to our fair use policy. Contact Customer Support for support adding devices.

