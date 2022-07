McAfee Expands Partnership with Visa to Offer UK Visa Business Cardholders Online Protection Software

Partnership to provide leading online protection software for Visa Classic Business Cardholders

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, McAfee Corp., a global leader in online protection, announced an expanded partnership with Visa (NYSE: V), a world leader in digital payments, that enables Visa partners in the United Kingdom to offer award-winning online protection solutions to Visa Business cardholders. Visa Classic Business cardholders in the UK can save up to 50% on a one-year subscription to McAfee Total Protection.

In an increasingly digitized world, small businesses find themselves a key target of hackers, with more than half of the data breaches in 2021 involving small businesses according to the Verizon Business 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report. Due to a lack of resources from a budgetary and staffing perspective, small business owners are not always able to adequately protect themselves and their customers from the increase in online risks. The rise in threats underscores the need for small businesses to ensure their digital assets are protected from the latest threats facing organizations today.

“With increasingly complicated global issues such as the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulties stemming from the global supply chain, small businesses are increasingly reliant on their digital infrastructure, and it’s never been more important to ensure the proper protections have been implemented,” said Pedro Gutierrez, SVP Global Consumer Sales & Operations at McAfee. “We are proud to partner with Visa to offer solutions to their Visa Business cardholders and look forward to helping these organizations stay secure so they can focus on what matters most to their business.”

The McAfee security solution will provide protection for a varying number of PCs, Macs, iOS and Android devices to fit specific business size and needs. Visa Classic Business cardholders in the UK can save up to 50% off MSRP, including a one-year subscription to McAfee Total Protection for 5 or 10 devices.

“With more of us embracing digital commerce, businesses of all sizes deserve access to simple, secure and robust systems,” said Helen Jones, Head of Visa Business Solutions, Visa, Europe. “Visa is focused on investing in its network, harnessing the most cutting-edge innovations to protect people and businesses from emerging threats. And with this offer, Visa Business cardholders can access McAfee Total Protection for additional peace of mind.”

The security offerings are now available to eligible cardholders in the UK. For more information about McAfee security products, please visit http://mcafee.com/.

