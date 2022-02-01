M&B Sciences Releases Neighborhood Trials App To Improve Diversity In Clinical Trials

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M&B Sciences is proud to introduce the NeighborhoodTrials mobile app, which will make it easier for patients from diverse backgrounds to find clinical trials close to home.

The app, available in the Apple App Store and in Google Play, allows users to search for clinical trials for conditions they may have or trials happening in their area. Users have the option to receive notifications, request more information, or apply to participate directly through the secure app.

In addition to contributing to advancements in medical research, trial participants receive treatment and in many cases, gift cards or stipends to compensate them for their time.

The app connects to the NeighborhoodTrials platform, which healthcare professionals already use for patient recruitment, screening and enrollment, and patient communication throughout the trial.

This technology advances M&B Sciences’ mission to improve diversity in clinical trials and improve healthcare outcomes for everyone, M&B Sciences CEO Dr. Eddilisa Martin said.

“We want to make it easier for sponsors to have representation across races, ethnicity, gender and gender identity, age, and geographies,” Martin said. “Some of these patients may have limited access to healthcare, and they may not even realize a clinical trial can be a care option for them. A smartphone may be their primary source of reliable internet access. The NeighborhoodTrials app makes it easy for them to find potentially life-saving information at their fingertips while improving the safety and effectiveness of drugs and devices.”

The app will also help sponsors comply with the FDA’s guidance for race and ethnicity diversity in clinical trials, which will soon become requirements. Using technology to improve diversity in clinical trial recruiting is one step sponsors can begin taking now to prepare.

M&B Sciences is a fast-growing, African-American woman-owned technology and research firm with strong expertise in epidemiology, data science and spatial statistics, allowing the team to understand healthcare trends at the neighborhood level. The company also leverages its extensive network of community partnerships to reach diverse populations through physicians, advocacy groups, and nonprofit organizations. In addition to patient recruitment, M&B provides patient concierge services, clinical trials site management, patient registry development and regulatory support services.

About M&B Sciences Inc

Based in San Diego, California, M&B Sciences, Inc is a privately held technology firm focused on supporting biotechnology, pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations in the areas of patient recruitment, patient engagement, clinical trial operations, project management, large scale data analytics, post surveillance marketing, and regulatory support. For more information, visit www.mbsciences.com.

Contacts

Eddilisa Martin, Pharm.D., M&B Sciences Owner & CEO



[email protected]

Ph: 858-812-8735