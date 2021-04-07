Maxon Announces Three-Day April 3D & Motion Design Show

FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Maxon just announced its lineup of speakers for its April 3D & Motion Design Show, the free-to-attend virtual series of artist-focused presentations for 3D and motion graphics artists. During the extended April show, which will run from April 13, 2021 to April 15, 2021, Maxon will host presentations from a collection of notable creative directors, motion designers, and animation directors including Doug Appleton and John Lepore, the creative minds behind WandaVision, and Mike Winkelmann aka Beeple, the originator of the “everyday” movement and the face of the NFT-powered crypto art movement having just sold his piece, “The First 5000 Days” for $69 million at auction. The show kicks off on April 13th at 8:30AM PDT with Maxon CEO David McGavran providing company news and exciting announcements.

Presentations for all Maxon 3D and Motion Design Shows are streamed live and available on demand shortly after on 3DMotionShow.com, as well as the Maxon YouTube channel. Viewers will be able to interact and send in questions via chat for the live Q&A sessions with artists.

New for the April 3D & Motion Design Show, anyone who signs up for show reminders and presentation schedules are entered to win from over $10K in raffle prizes including a Dell Precision 5750 Mobile Workstation worth $7,140.00 and a MobileStudio Pro from from Wacom worth $3,500.00.

Among the dozen great presentations, highlights include:

*All times shown are PDT

> Tuesday, 8:30am – Maxon News and Announcements with CEO David McGavran

> Tuesday, 9:00am – “Exploring Parts of Cinema 4D You’ve Never Used Before” with Chris Schmidt

> Wednesday, 9:00am – “WandaVision: MOE Behind the Scenes” with Doug Appleton and John LePore

> Thursday, 1:30pm – “Everydays LIVE!” with Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon’s innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Its product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology, the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools, and the high-end production, blazingly fast Redshift rendering solutions.

Maxon’s team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From its popular, inclusive events to its free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to Maxon’s ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.

Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

