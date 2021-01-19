Maxon Announces the Acquisition of Japanese Distributor Business

Establishment of Maxon Computer KK to Strengthen Relationship with the Japanese Market and Provide Direct Support for the Cinema 4D, Red Giant and Redshift Artistic Community

FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#C4D–Today, Maxon announced it has completed the transaction to acquire the business segment of its Japanese distributor that services Maxon’s community and business concerns, and the formation of the first official office in Japan: Maxon Computer KK. For the last ten years, Maxon’s Japan Representative office in Tokyo, TMS Corp, has been well-known amongst the Maxon community. The establishment of Maxon Computer KK seeks to deepen this connection and show Maxon’s ongoing commitment to the Japanese market. Maxon have also announced that TMS Corp founder, Manfred Flick, has been appointed as the Regional Director of this new subsidiary. In addition, his entire motivated team will be part of the Maxon family.





TMS Corp specializes in the broadcast, industrial design, architectural design, event and exhibition, and game development industries in this region, within which Cinema 4D already has a strong established presence. Many major TV stations in Japan already rely on Cinema 4D in production, as do many design departments for notable industrial companies and this acquisition will therefore be welcome news for these companies.

“Japan has been and continues to be a huge growth area for Maxon,” says Maxon CEO, David McGavran. “The TMS team have been strong partners in the region. Their expertise will be invaluable in our efforts to grow the influence of our Redshift, Red Giant and Cinema 4D product lines in Japan and APAC.”

Benefits for Users

Through this acquisition Maxon aims to strengthen their support system and outreach for the large number of product users in the country, who will benefit from Maxon’s ongoing provision of regular free seminars. Moreover, the inclusion of Red Giant and Redshift products, as well as the full Maxon One bundle, will certainly provide many more exciting tools for creatives to explore.

About Manfred Flick, Regional Director of Maxon KK

In 1994, Manfred founded TMS Corp. in Tokyo after having worked eight years in Japan as a broadcast engineer for a German company. A visit to the Siggraph trade show in 1998 in Los Angeles led him to the Maxon booth where he witnessed the popularity and potential of Cinema 4D for the first time. This kicked off an invaluable more than two-decade long relationship which has opened the door to Japan for Maxon. For TMS it was an exciting challenge to introduce a new product into a competitive market. Through tenacity, patience and enthusiasm Manfred and his experienced team, Cinema 4D has quickly become an essential tool in all design industries, and Maxon’s Red Giant and Redshift product lines are quickly gaining that same popularity.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon’s innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Its product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology, the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools, and the high-end production, blazingly fast Redshift rendering solutions.

Maxon’s team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From its popular, inclusive events to its free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to Maxon’s ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.

Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

