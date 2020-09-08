Maxon Announces Cinema 4D R23

Enhancements to Animation, Character and UV Workflows, Magic Bullet Looks Integration, and New Scene Nodes System Among the Many New Features

FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3d–In conjunction with their own live, virtual 3D Motion and Design Show and the IBC 2020 conference, Maxon today announced the availability of Cinema 4D Release 23 (R23). The next generation of Maxon’s professional 3D software delivers powerful enhancements to its animation and UV workflows, character animation toolset, and the inclusion of Magic Bullet Looks technology. The introduction of the new Scene Nodes system provides a preview of the performance customers can expect in future developments of Cinema 4D. Plugin developers will appreciate the update to Python 3, and creative pipelines will benefit from the inclusion of USD import/export and updates to FBX and OBJ handling. R23 is available immediately for subscription holders and is available as an upgrade for perpetual license holders.





See Cinema 4D R23 in Action at IBC 2020

Maxon will debut the feature performance in Cinema 4D R23 at this year’s virtual IBC Showcase. Tune in online at 3DMotionShow.com from September 8 – 11, for exclusive presentations from world-leading 3D and animation artists.

Visit Maxon’s website for a complete list of new features and updates.

Cinema 4D R23 can be downloaded from September 9, 2020 and is available for both macOS and Windows.

About Maxon

Maxon is a developer of professional 3D modeling, painting, animation and rendering solutions. In January, Maxon and Red Giant closed a merger of the two companies. The combined company’s award-winning Cinema 4D, Redshift 3D and Red Giant products have been used extensively to help create and render everything from stunning visual effects in top feature films, TV shows and commercials, cutting-edge game cinematics for AAA games, as well as for medical illustration, architectural and industrial design applications. Maxon products are available directly from the website and its worldwide distribution network. Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

