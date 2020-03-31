MaxLinear’s High-Speed MxL85110 Modem Enables Technetix Virtual Segmentation™ for Wireless Backhaul Deployment over Cable

Technetix is in production with its Virtual Segmentation solution which allows Cable Operators to provide 10Gbps symmetrical throughput over existing coax, powered by MaxLinear 20Gbps modem technology

5G represents an opportunity for the cable operators to provide backhaul for either wireless companies or themselves. The technical barriers that have prevented the operator cable plant being used for this application have been overcome by MaxLinear’s MxL85110; namely gigabit throughputs and low latency overlaying above established DOCSIS traffic. The established cable infrastructure has a significant footprint and scale (compared to fiber) and is situated in ideal locations for small cell backhaul, mid-haul or fronthaul applications and offers the capability for powering that fiber does not permit.

As mobile network operators (MNOs) face the challenge of providing high bandwidth fronthaul and backhaul networks to address the bandwidth and low latency requirements of future 5G services, Technetix’s Virtual Segmentation product range provides high-speed connections using the existing coaxial cable infrastructure. This saves the cost of laying new fiber-optic cabling, providing Cable Operators with new flexibility in terms of where to locate nodes and how to provide connectivity to their core network.

The Technetix Virtual Segmentation product uses MaxLinear’s MxL85110 chipset. The MxL85110 provides up to 20Gbps (10 downstream + 10 upstream) Ethernet capacity, ultra-low latency of 5 microseconds per node, and adaptive code modulation ranging from BPSK to 1024 QAM. The device can be programmed for flexible bandwidth from 25MHz to 2GHz, with independent asymmetric transmit and receive configuration. It also delivers the highest spectral and payload efficiency for productive utilization of cable bandwidth with no MAC-layer overhead. Additional features include carrier-grade synchronous Ethernet and IEEE 1588v2 synchronization and an integrated management channel.

“The Technetix Virtual Segmentation solution provides extra bandwidth on existing coaxial cable alleviating the need to deploy fiber,” said Brendan Walsh, Vice President of MaxLinear’s Wireless Infrastructure Group. “This capability allows for new service deployment (such as mobile backhaul) in weeks rather than months.”

“Our carrier customers are demanding fronthaul and backhaul solutions that have the throughput and low latency performance to handle 5G services,” said Paul Broadhurst, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Technetix. “By using MaxLinear’s high-speed data platform, the opportunity for 5G Backhaul for Cable Operators has become a reality, along with virtual node segmentation and the delivery of B2B data services.”

The innovative Virtual Segmentation solution by Technetix allows Cable Operators to create a virtual 10GE pipe over the existing coaxial network. This high bandwidth connection can be used to deploy R-PHY without deploying fiber; providing Cable Operators with great savings over fiber deployment time and capex. Virtual Segmentation enables this high bandwidth by overlaying additional data on the high frequency bands available on the coax cable.

For additional information on the MxL85110, visit www.maxlinear.com/MxL85110.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

Dedicated to helping cable operators better compete – and win – Technetix is a trusted, professional and customer-focused global provider of network services. Founded in 1990, the company is passionate about engineering and prides itself on helping customers serve millions of subscribers every day. Technetix listens, innovates and delivers technologically advanced products and solutions that enable flexible, powerful networks; increase revenue and market share, and provide a better service experience. With cutting-edge solutions like DBx, Virtual Segmentation and Remote PHY, Technetix is a partner that cable operators can count on to achieve their most ambitious goals. They sell 114 million products annually to 70 countries and have a direct presence in 18 countries with partnerships in more. www.technetix.com.

