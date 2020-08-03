Maximus Wins PRNEWS Digital Award for the Second Consecutive Year

− Mobile App for New York State of Health Significantly Improves Customer Journey −

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that it has been awarded the 2020 PRNEWS Digital Award in the Mobile App category for its New York State of Health (NYSOH) Mobile Upload App. This is the second consecutive year that Maximus has been recognized as a digital trailblazer also winning the 2019 PRNEWS Digital Award for its Louisiana Mobile App.

Maximus launched the NYSOH Mobile Upload app in October 2019 which streamlines the health insurance program eligibility process, significantly reduces intake and processing time, and enables New Yorkers to access insurance benefits sooner. The app allows New Yorkers to take pictures of and securely upload the required documentation needed to finalize their health insurance program eligibility determination. The functionality of the app helps consumers identify the documents they must submit by choosing from a list, capture the best possible photo by using edge detection and auto capture functionality and securely upload personal information.

In the first 90 days after the app launch, submissions through the NYSOH Mobile Upload became the second leading channel for document submissions to Maximus, and in April 2020 the app surpassed mail submissions to become the leading channel for consumers to upload relevant materials. NYSOH Mobile Upload has seen incredible user adoption success. The NYSOH Mobile Upload App currently has a 4.8 out of 5 rating on the iOS and Google Play app stores.

Prior to NYSOH Mobile Upload, consumers applying for insurance coverage through the New York State of Health Marketplace needed to submit supporting documentation by mail, fax, or computer upload. The process was time consuming and often caused unnecessary delays in consumers receiving insurance coverage. By eliminating the need for submitting documents through the mail, consumers can now send documents directly into a secure system, with greater confidence that their information is being handled appropriately. The new app now allows faster access to the most vital health insurance programs.

“Maximus continues to be recognized as a digital innovator in supporting our state clients’ efforts to improve the customer journey when applying and accessing state benefits programs,” said Bruce Caswell, President and CEO, Maximus. “This award puts a spotlight on the real achievement of building technology that enhances the consumer experience and helps ensure Medicaid beneficiaries receive vital health coverage efficiently and expeditiously.”

The PRNEWS Digital Awards recognize the most innovative and industry-altering digital communicators and campaigns. These impactful and daring digital campaigns represent those that reshaped the landscape of marketing and communications, including media relations, branding and influencer marketing, as well as the year’s best uses of media, including podcasts, videos, social media, and more.

