Maximum Leverage Trading Announces a Strategic Collaboration with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

Palm Beach, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2022) – Maximum Leverage Trading is pleased to announce a collaboration with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association.

Maximum Leverage Trading (MLT) is a West Palm Beach based trading firm and system developer providing investors with alternative investment strategies targeting outsized returns.

David Goodboy, PBHFA Founder, stated, “We are pleased to welcome West Palm Beach based system developer, Maximum Leverage Trading to the PBHFA. MLT brings unique market research and algorithmic trading capabilities to our active investor membership base. I look forward to sharing these strategies with our members.”

Dan Amato, CEO/ Founder of MLT, remarked, “We are excited about sharing our trading strategies and research with the PBHFA. I look forward to a long and beneficial relationship.”

About Maximum Leverage Trading

MLT offers a powerful alternative investment strategy for investors to diversify income streams. It is not an algorithmic system that makes money off the bid/ask spreads between the customer/clearing house and exchanges, rather a NEW cutting-edge Black Box day trading system.

“We aim to make our licensees lots of money, plain and simple. We are committed to providing proven successful techniques and high level expertise in the high frequency/high leverage algorithmic trading arena. We desire to establish longterm, highly profitable and mutually beneficial relationships with all of our clients.”

About The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is a South Florida trade organization with global reach. Its members consist of active hedge fund managers/ professionals, ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, active financial traders, investment bankers, academics, financial institutions, FOF’s, foundations, allocators, as well as the best of the best of service providers including third-party marketers, data providers, prime brokers, administrators, auditors, lawyers, risk managers, and fintech firms.

Since launching in the autumn of 2013 with the goal of turning South Florida into a major global financial hub, the association has exponentially grown to become the voice of the South Florida financial community.

Contact Details:

Name: David S. Goodboy

Email: [email protected]

Job Title: Managing Director and Founder

