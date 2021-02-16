MAXEX Adds Mortgage Industry Veterans Maloch Spivey and Steven R. Valladares to Management Team

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MAXEX today announced the additions of Maloch Spivey and Steven R. Valladares to the company’s management team to support the next phase of growth for its digital mortgage exchange.

Maloch Spivey joins MAXEX as Managing Director of Loan Operations and Transaction Management, where he will lead operational delivery across the transaction lifecycle. Prior to joining MAXEX, Spivey was a Senior Vice President of Correspondent Lending for Wells Fargo. His 17-year career spans a number of leadership roles at Wells Fargo across every stage of the loan operations process.

Steven R. Valladares, CMB joins MAXEX as Managing Director – Head of Sales, where he will lead the expansion of the company’s seller sales and account management infrastructure. Prior to MAXEX, Valladares was Vice President of National Lender Development for Wells Fargo. His 33-year career includes senior sales and operations roles at mortgage industry leaders including Fannie Mae, Triad Guaranty Insurance Corp. and SunTrust.

“As MAXEX accelerates its rapid expansion, we are proud to continually attract world class talent to our entrepreneurial team,” said Tom Pearce, Chairman and CEO of MAXEX. “Maloch and Steven each embody the values that have driven our success and will play critical roles as we reach our next chapter of growth.”

Launched in 2016, MAXEX has quickly become a preferred liquidity provider for a growing number of bank and non-bank mortgage lenders and a source of quality non-agency loans for many of the industry’s most active institutional investors. Additionally, the company was recently approved as a direct seller to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. To date more than 170 lenders and 19 of the industry’s most active mortgage loan investors have been approved to buy and sell loans with MAXEX. In December 2020, the company announced that it had exceeded $13 billion in non-agency lock trading volume, and more than tripled its total volume over the prior year. The company also set a new monthly trading record in January 2021.

About MAXEX

MAXEX is the first digital mortgage exchange to enable buying and selling residential loans through a single clearinghouse. We connect bank and non-bank lenders with premier investors including Wall Street banks, real estate investment trusts and insurance companies to enable faster, more efficient liquidity. MAXEX is an Atlanta-based technology company led by mortgage experts and financially backed by leading private equity and capital markets investors. Learn more by visiting www.maxex.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Samantha Hall



[email protected]