Maverick Gaming Selects PayNearMe’s MoneyLine™ Platform to Deliver a Best-in-Class Player Experience

MoneyLine’s seamless integration with IGT’s PlaySports platform enables Maverick Sports to offer Sports Betting players the most deposit and payout options all through one platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PayNearMe, the modern and reliable payments platform designed to manage the complexities of iGaming and sports betting, today announced Maverick Gaming has selected MoneyLine™, which integrates seamlessly with IGT’s PlaySports platform, to offer Maverick Sports’ customers the widest range of popular payment types with one platform and integration.

“PayNearMe has consolidated the widest range of deposit and payout methods in the industry into a single platform integration with a consistent look and feel, which gives our customers a broad choice of payment options on a single screen,” said Eric Persson, Chief Executive Officer of Maverick Gaming. “MoneyLine also dramatically improves the overall customer experience. It’s a real game-changer for the industry.”

MoneyLine’s turnkey integration with IGT PlaySports enables Maverick to process cards, cash, and mobile-first deposit methods, including Apple Pay, PayPal, and Venmo, plus payout options including push to debit.

“As the industry becomes more sophisticated, players want modern and mobile-first deposit methods and faster payouts,” said Leighton Webb, Vice President and General Manager of iGaming and Sports Betting, PayNearMe. “PayNearMe gives operators the ability to offer cash, cards, ACH, Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo for deposits, and payout options such as push to debit, PayPal and Venmo for funds availability in minutes as opposed to days.”

Maverick Gaming can also benefit from MoneyLine’s Cardless Cash at ATM feature, giving iGaming and sports betting players a cardless ATM option to withdraw their funds in cash at more than 22,000 ATMs.

PayNearMe provides a complete payment platform for online sports betting and iGaming, focusing on removing friction to enable operators to deliver a best-in-class player journey. With one platform and integration, operators can facilitate deposits and payouts using data to automate decisioning and better manage payment experiences that ultimately reduce costs and increase revenue.

PayNearMe operates and processes payments for licensed online sports betting and iGaming operators in 22 U.S. states and is expanding its gaming footprint as new states legalize online sports betting and iGaming.

Click here to book a demo of PayNearMe’s MoneyLine platform.

About PayNearMe

PayNearMe develops technology to facilitate the end-to-end customer payment experience, making it easy for businesses to manage and accept payments. Our modern, flexible and reliable platform is built from the ground up to increase engagement, improve operational efficiency, and drive down the total cost of accepting payments.

MoneyLine™, powered by PayNearMe®, simplifies end-to-end money movement for iGaming and sports betting operators. It delivers the most reliable payment experience across key touchpoints with players, including cashiering, deposits, payouts, cash at cage, engagements and more. With one platform and one integration for key deposit and payout types, operators can reduce costs, get to market faster and make the entire payment experience seamless for their players. Player insights within the platform deliver a holistic view of key player and payment metrics.

PayNearMe has been servicing the iGaming market since 2013 and is currently active in 22 regulated gaming markets in the U.S. The company processes cash deposits for 16 of the 17 largest online casinos in the U.S. and 9 of the 10 largest U.S. operators, including BetMGM, TVG, PointsBet, FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook.

PayNearMe understands the importance of responsible gaming. We support our partners and affiliates in their effort to provide a safe environment that adheres to applicable responsible gaming requirements in the market.

PayNearMe has enabled cash payments through our proprietary electronic cash network since 2009, and today is accepted at more than 40,000 retail locations in the U.S.

To learn more about PayNearMe, please visit www.paynearme.com. Follow PayNearMe on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. The PayNearMe service is operated by PayNearMe MT, Inc., a licensed money transmitter.

About Maverick Gaming LLC

Maverick Gaming™ is majority-owned and was founded in 2017 by gaming industry veterans Eric Persson, who previously served as Global Senior Vice President of Slots at Las Vegas Sands Corporation, and Justin Beltram, former Vice President of Slots at Bellagio and Marina Bay Sands. Together they bring over 30 years of gaming experience spanning gaming markets around the world, including the Las Vegas Strip (The Venetian Resort, The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort, and Bellagio), Macau (Sands China Limited), Singapore (Marina Bay Sands), and many regional markets in North America.

Maverick Gaming™ currently owns and operates a portfolio of 27 properties across Nevada, Washington, and Colorado with 1800 slot machines, 350 table games, 1020 hotel rooms, and 30 restaurants.

