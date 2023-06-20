Matter’s Gusto Team Wins Two Regional Emmy® Awards for Graphic Arts at the 46th Annual Boston/New England Emmy® Awards

Honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for Excellence in Artistic, Educational, Cultural, and Technical Progress

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Animation—Gusto — a Matter company and creative content house that brings brands to life with award-winning video and podcast production — is proud to announce it has won two Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards for outstanding work in Graphic Arts. The Boston/New England Emmy® Awards are dedicated to advancing the arts and sciences of television, fostering creative leadership in the industry, and encouraging excellence in artistic, educational, cultural, and technical progress.





This year, Matter’s Gusto team captured two Regional Emmy® Awards in the Graphic Arts category, including:

GRAPHIC ARTS – MOTION GRAPHICS

NEVY’s in Wonderland, 10 Mad Years

Tanya Mikheyeva, Motion Graphics Designer/Artist/Animator

Joey Sullivan, Motion Graphics Designer/Artist/Animator

Joe Skoniecki, Motion Graphics Designer/Artist/Animator

Sarah Delahunty, Motion Graphics Designer/Artist/Animator

Kyle Faneuff, Motion Graphics Designer/Artist/Animator

GRAPHIC ARTS – ART DIRECTION

NEVY’s in Wonderland, 10 Mad Years

Nicole Bedard, Art Director

“We always bring a spirit of creativity and artistic professionalism to our clients’ programs which has set us apart from other agencies over the years,” said Scott Signore, Principal and CEO of Matter. “Receiving this recognition from an awards program as prestigious as the Boston/New England Emmy® Awards is beyond gratifying and validating for Matter and our amazingly talented Gusto team.”

The two Graphic Arts award wins mark the Gusto team’s first and only submissions into the Boston/New England Emmy® Awards competition, winning a remarkable two-for-two on behalf of their work for the New England Venture Capital Association’s 2022 NEVY Awards.

The NEVY Awards are New England’s premier celebration of the venture ecosystem. Attended by 1000+ of the region’s top innovators, investors, and companies, the NEVYs embraces the vibe of the local innovation community: fast-paced, eccentric, colorful, and unapologetic. 2022 marked “10 Mad Years” of the celebration and took attendees down “the rabbit hole” of past achievements while providing an immersive experience through re-imagined iconic Boston landmarks with characters inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

The Gusto team defined the look of the event with a logo design, color palette and typography choices. Impressionist character and illustrative set design put a modern twist on a storyboard classic. These decisions directed all visual aspects of the show – registration page, printed posters, banners and playing cards, animated video open, awards intros and winner graphics, transitions, and lower thirds.

Check out Gusto’s award-winning work with the New England Venture Capital Association.

Learn more about working with Matter’s Gusto team by reaching out today.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency that integrates PR, marketing and creative services into content-rich campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.

Contacts

Matter



Greg Amaral



[email protected]

www.matternow.com