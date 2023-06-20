Matter’s Gusto Team Releases its 2023 Guide to 10 Must-have Brand Videos

Agency’s Award-winning Video Team Reveals the 10 Videos Every Brand Needs to Successfully Support Each Stage of the Buyer’s Journey

View the 2023 Guide to 10 Must-have Brand Videos Here

The guide groups each strategic asset within a stage of the buyer’s journey – awareness, consideration, decision and nurture – outlining the following 10 videos every brand needs:

Awareness Videos

Brand Anthems + Commercials

Live + Immersive Experiences

Mini-documentaries

Thought Leadership

Consideration Videos

Product or Service Explainers

Event Coverage + Support

Decision Videos

Customer Success Stories

About Us/Recruitment

Nurture Videos

Original Series or Podcast

Milestones

“Every business needs video to effectively communicate its brand messages,” said Mandy Mladenoff, President of Matter. “Whether you’re showcasing your leaders’ expertise, explaining the ROI of your products and services or giving audiences a glimpse into your company culture, there are strategic videos for each stage of the buyer’s journey that will help guide your audience’s decision-making.”

