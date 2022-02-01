Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures Announce J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Will Produce Hot Wheels Live-Action Motion Picture

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot will produce Hot Wheels, a live-action motion picture featuring the iconic and timeless toy racing car. The high-throttle action film will bring to life this beloved, multi-generational franchise and showcase some of the world’s hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks and motorcycles.

“As the global leader in car culture, Hot Wheels has been igniting the challenger spirit in auto enthusiasts for generations,” said Robbie Brenner, Executive Producer, Mattel Films. “Fans of all ages are now in for the ride of their lives with the incredible talent of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot joining us alongside Warner Bros. Pictures to transform Hot Wheels’ legendary IP into a thrilling story for the big screen.”

A 54-year-old brand more relevant today than ever before, Hot Wheels is the world’s leading vehicle franchise, and represents and unites all segments of car culture. Hot Wheels has proven its influence in automotive and pop culture with legendary design and epic performance through unparalleled collaborations with global leaders in automotive, streetwear, fashion, luxury, entertainment, gaming, action sports and motorsports. Hot Wheels is the #1 selling toy in the world* with over 8 billion vehicles sold.

“Growing up, Hot Wheels were more than just cars, they were vehicles for our imaginations,” said Peter Dodd, Vice President of Production, Warner Bros. Pictures. “Today, we at Warner Bros. are thrilled to bring that imagination to the big screen with Robbie Brenner and the creative team at Mattel along with the ingenious minds of J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella and the team at Bad Robot.”

Hannah Minghella, Bad Robot’s President of Motion Pictures, said, “Before Hot Wheels became the global household name it is today, it was the dream of Elliot Handler, who was inventing and building toy cars at home in his Southern California garage. It’s that imagination, passion, and risk-taking spirit that we want to capture in this film.”

Kevin McKeon, Vice President, and Andrew Scannell, Creative Executive, will lead the project for Mattel Films. Peter Dodd will lead the project for Warner Bros. Pictures. Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen will oversee for Bad Robot.

Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures are also partners on the upcoming motion picture, Barbie. Now in principal photography, the film is targeted for theatrical release in 2023. The film stars and is produced by Margot Robbie under her Lucky Chap Entertainment banner and directed by Greta Gerwig, who also wrote the screenplay alongside her husband Noah Baumbach.

In addition to Hot Wheels, the Mattel Films development slate features movies based on American Girl, Barbie, Barney, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, UNO, View Master, and Wishbone. Mattel Films is also developing Christmas Balloon, based on all-new IP.

Bad Robot has a wide slate of film projects in development under its Warner Bros. Discovery deal, including SUPERMAN written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, ZATANNA written by Emerald Fennell and the animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ iconic children’s book OH, THE PLACES YOU’LL GO with Jon Chu attached to direct. Bad Robot is currently in post-production on the female driven thriller LOU starring Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett for Netflix as well as working with director Matt Shakman on a new STAR TREK movie for Paramount.

*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Dollar Sales, January-December 2021

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

About Bad Robot

Bad Robot was formed by filmmaker J.J. Abrams in 2001. The company has produced television series such as ALIAS, LOST, FRINGE, PERSON OF INTEREST, WESTWORLD, CASTLE ROCK, LOVECRAFT COUNTRY, and LISEY’S STORY, feature films such as SUPER 8, STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS and THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, the STAR TREK, MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE and CLOVERFIELD franchises. In addition to its live action film and television slate, Bad Robot is also producing animated projects including a reimagining of Dr. Seuss’s iconic, OH, THE PLACES YOU’LL GO, Charlie Mackesy’s beloved illustrated book, THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, and the upcoming animated series, BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER. In 2018, the company launched Loud Robot, an artist-friendly independent music label, and Bad Robot Games, a new entity dedicated to developing large and indie-scale original games for mobile, PC and console. The company recently launched an audio division, Bad Robot Audio, in partnership with Spotify to develop and produce original scripted and non-scripted audio content. Bad Robot is based in Santa Monica and can be followed at twitter.com/bad_robot and instagram.com/bad_robot.

Contacts

News Media

Niki Kazakos



[email protected]