MasterpieceVR Launches 3D Content Creation Suite – Masterpiece Studio – the Easiest, Fastest and Only VR Software to Let You Create 3D From Concept to Animation, 10x Faster

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Today, MasterpieceVR announced the release of Masterpiece Studio, a 3D content creation suite that combines Masterpiece Creator, the fastest 3D modeling software in the world and Masterpiece Motion, the easiest way to rig any 3D model. Masterpiece Studio uses virtual reality and powerful machine learning that makes it possible for any creative without technical 3D modeling skills and animation experience to make 3D content in minutes.



“Masterpiece Studio is a first of its kind VR creative suite that is a cost-effective solution to rapidly go from idea to usable 3D assets,” says Jon Gagne, CEO, MasterpieceVR. “The suite’s feature set lets creators make professional 3D assets extremely fast and can be adopted into an existing workflow in just hours.”

“Masterpiece Studio is an exceptional creative tool for our Viveport users who want to be immersed in their creativity. This VR software is a real game-changer for 3D content creation – letting anyone learn, create, and animate in 3D,” says Bjorn Book-Larsson, VP and Head of Viveport.

Masterpiece Studio immerses the user in their creation in scalable 3D. Masterpiece Creator’s 3D modeling tool complements and enhances existing professional workflows. It is intuitive, 10 times faster, and 100 times easier to learn than traditional 3D modeling software. While Masterpiece Motion lets users quickly rig, skin, pose and apply pre-made animations to their model.

“Motion dramatically improved the time we spent rigging characters that were both humanoid and non-humanoid. Painting skin weights in VR has to be one of the most naturally intuitive ways I’ve ever rigged a character,” says Nathaniel Smith, Associate Producer, Darkslope. “In a hyper-competitive industry where turnaround time is everything, I can’t see us letting go of Masterpiece Studio anytime soon.”

Masterpiece Studio has all of the features of the creation tools of the original MasterpieceVR and Motion apps, with the addition of: Layers – Create expansive & detailed professional projects with unlimited clay and mesh layers; Scene Graph – Sort, select, modify every object in your scene easily; Apply Pre-Made Animations use our ever-expanding library of animations. Export Professionally with Masterpiece Studio it is compatible with most 3D programs, including but not limited to 3DS Max, Maya, ZBrush, Substance Painter, Marmoset, Blender, Medium, Tvori, Flipside, and more.

The free and professional subscription version of Masterpiece Studio can be downloaded at MasterpieceVR and on Viveport, Steam, or Oculus.

About MasterpieceVR

MasterpieceVR is a technology company that is developing the most intuitive and powerful software for content creation using virtual reality. MasterpieceVR’s software extends current professional workflows and opens up new ways for rapid ideation, creation, and collaboration in virtual space. Find out more at www.masterpiecevr.com.

