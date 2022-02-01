Master Tour Announces Inaugural Master Tour Awards at the 2023 Live Production Summit

Tour management software pioneers, Master Tour, will host the first-ever Master Tour Awards, with winners to be announced during the 2023 Live Production Summit on Friday, January 20. The conference will convene in Palm Desert, California from January 19-21. The Master Tour Awards are a selection of data-driven awards highlighting many of the dedicated Master Tour users, venues, and vendors and their outstanding efforts coordinating tour details through Master Tour.

Over the past 12 years, Master Tour users have coordinated day-to-day travel and logistics over 2 million events across 35 countries – ensuring fans get to see their favorite performers smoothly and safely. To celebrate this, the team at Master Tour has created 12 award categories for this year’s celebration, signifying their milestone 12th year anniversary. Recipients will be chosen based on years of aggregated data stored by Master Tour. To learn more about the Master Tour Awards, LPS, and to find information about nominees, go to: Live Production Summit

The 2022 Master Tour Awards will include the following categories:

Venues All time – most user traffic 2022 – user traffic current year International – most user traffic

All-time Top Rehearsal/Pre-production Space

Lifetime User(s)

Power User

Management Company

NexGen User

University

Vendor – Airline, Hotel

Social Media Influencer

Master Tour has played a vital role in the touring space for 12 years, serving as a central hub for the coordination, collaboration and communication of professionals and vendors. Since its launch in 2010, the Master Tour app has changed dramatically with innovations in technology and travel, as have touring operations and the delivery of live experiences to fans.

Paul Bradley

“Master Tour has seen significant development since the launch of the app in 2010, as has the touring industry as a whole. The Master Tour Awards will highlight our amazing users, world class venues, vendors and the next generation of touring leaders. We’re honoring this amazing group of individuals and entities for their dedicated efforts to touring and live experiences over the past 12 years,” says Eventric Founder Paul Bradley. ”As we look towards our next dozen years, creating a more rich and vibrant collaboration between touring stakeholders is paramount to our continued success.”

Live Production Summit is an annual conference that attracts professionals in all areas of live production: live music, touring, corporate events, film/TV & more. “Master Tour has long been a staple of LPS, with the partnership allowing our attendees to keep up on the latest the software has to offer while also introducing so many others to the incredible benefits that exist from adding Master Tour to their arsenal of needed assets for events,” says Chris Musgrave, Director of the Live Production Summit. “With so many new faces entering the world of live events, along with those stepping into new roles, it has become important for all to come together and discuss our best avenues of positive progression.”

During LPS, Master Tour will also announce the industry’s first-ever data-sharing program for venues. This program expands Master Tour’s platform establishing industry data standards across tech packs and connecting advancing data – all geared towards better event outcomes.

About Eventric

Eventric’s Master Tour is the world’s leading platform for tour management. The platform includes tour personnel, travel itineraries, venue details, day sheets, guest lists, setlists, accounting, tasks and more. Master Tour allows for online collaboration, offline access, backup and security features, and reports.