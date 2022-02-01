Mason Expands Executive Bench with CFO and VP of Operations as Business Accelerates

Leaders with Fortune 500 Pedigrees Join to Drive Strategic Growth Initiatives

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mason, innovator of the only fully managed infrastructure for developing and delivering dedicated smart devices, today announced the appointment of Phil Moon as CFO and Bernard Richardson as VP of Operations. These new hires to the leadership team will enable the company to expertly scale operations to meet the rapidly accelerating demand for its products and services.





“To fuel the next phase of growth at Mason, we are investing in leaders who bring the wisdom of their industry experience to help scale every aspect of our business quickly and strategically,” said Nancy Xiao, CEO of Mason. “Phil and Bernard’s expertise in finance and operations and supply chain, respectively, will help us harness Mason’s momentum to reach new heights.”

Phil Moon Joins Mason as CFO with High Growth Company and IPO Expertise

Moon is a seasoned finance leader with previous experience at both top financial services firms and startups including Morgan Stanley, Texas Pacific Group, Square and Grove Collaborative. He recently helped lead Grove’s public listing (NYSE: GROV) and previously raised more than $450 million in the private equity markets. Through his career, Moon has closed a number of significant acquisitions, scaled company revenues to more than $300 million and led finance teams across various industries.

As CFO, Moon will bring his financial proficiency and vision to Mason to support the company’s upward trajectory, implementing enterprise-class processes across the organization. Moon will empower Mason to deploy capital to expand its platform while ensuring there are adequate resources required to reach their operational objectives.

“I’m delighted to join the highly innovative Mason team. They are true pioneers creating a robust market for managed infrastructure for building, deploying and scaling dedicated smart devices,” said Moon. “I look forward to being a steward of the company’s financial health, managing and deploying capital to optimize the company’s allocation of resources and maximizing returns while fostering unprecedented growth.”

Bernard Richardson Brings Electronics and Mobile Product Experience to the VP of Operations Role

Richardson brings a wealth of relevant experience to Mason having launched products for major electronics and mobile players including Apple, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft throughout his career. He has over 30 years of leadership experience across various industries and functions. With extensive supply chain, engineering and program management expertise, he has a track record of building high-performing, diverse and collaborative teams. At Mason, Richardson will have a hand in further expanding the team and overall operations as well as making new investments that will take the company into its next chapter of growth.

Prior to Mason, Richardson brought many high volume, iconic consumer devices to market and scaled hypergrowth organizations. As Director of Product Operations at Sunrun, he established new product development and prioritization processes as well as managed strategic partnerships execution. As the Director of Product Operations for Meta’s AR/VR Portal, he drove new product introduction and execution from concept through delivery and managed suppliers, partners and cross-functional teams to successfully launch five new products in two years. At Amazon, he drove manufacturing technical and capacity execution for Fire TV and Echo devices.

“Building high-performing, diverse and collaborative teams is my passion. It’s very meaningful to be a part of a company that champions synergistic teamwork, inclusivity and diversity—Mason places these core values, with which I’m totally aligned, at the heart of the business,” said Richardson. “I’m excited about the opportunity to leverage my broad experience across industry verticals to help extend Mason’s product offerings into fresh form factors and new, groundbreaking solutions that make the world better.”

About Mason

Mason is the fastest way to take smart devices from idea to end user. Whether building a single-use device from scratch or scaling a line of smart products, with Mason it’s faster and less costly to build, deploy and scale. Digital transformation is a modern requirement but operating a hardware-dependent initiative is hard – thousands of hours and millions of dollars are at stake. The Mason Smart Device Platform is the only fully managed infrastructure for developing and delivering dedicated devices. It offers flexible usage-based pricing for fleets of devices and manages the underlying complexity of all associated backend services, making software delivery on a smart product line—whether it’s a tablet, wearable or new form factor—as simple as delivering software in the cloud. This frees innovators to focus on what matters: application development, feature specification and UX. Granular access to add, remove or lock down capabilities makes it possible for highly customized products to be built as envisioned. Mason offloads hardware investment risks and logistics, including inventory procurement, warehousing and supply chain management. With options like zero-touch provisioning, devices work perfectly out of the box without end user intervention. Remote fleet management, troubleshooting and automated software updates by Mason ensure security and positive end user experiences. Organizations of all sizes rely on Mason to bring innovations and hundreds of use cases to market without reinventing the wheel. Smarter from start to finish with Mason.™

