Marshall to Highlight Transition to NDI®|HX3 on PTZ and Zoom Cameras at IBC 2022

Latest NDI|HX3 Technology Update Proves Ideal for Low Latency Broadcast Transmissions

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 ̶ Marshall Electronics, a leading manufacturer of broadcast and proAV cameras and equipment, will showcase its CV730-ND3 PTZ Camera at the 2022 IBC Show (Stand 11.C23), which features the latest NDI®|HX3 technology. Designed to accommodate broadcast production facilities looking to produce high-impact content despite having less staff on-site and limited IP bandwidth, the CV730-ND3 PTZ camera uses the new NDI|HX3 platform to deliver ultra-low latency and superior video quality in less bandwidth required by Full-NDI enabled cameras.

The CV730-ND3 features a premium Sony 4K sensor with 9 million pixels and square pixel array designed behind a long 30x optical zoom range (6.5~ 202mm). In addition, all Marshall PTZ cameras boast a flexible and smooth 340° horizontal pan range with 120°vertical tilt with speed adjustments from slow to fast depending on how quickly you want to setup the next shot. This provides a wide range of movement options to content creators when capturing high-quality UHD or HD video.

The CV730-ND3 now features streaming options of NDI|HX3 premium video codec, and standard IP (HEVC) encoding with SRT, while also offering 12G/3G-SDI, HDMI and USB3.0 outputs. It is feature rich and fits into a wide range of broadcast and proAV applications. It also features PoE++ for a one-cable to camera setup for all functions (video, audio, control, power and tally), and is easily configurable by a NETGEAR M4250-series or M4300-series managed AV over IP switch.

“It is great to be back in Amsterdam meeting with our European integrators,” says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras for Marshall Electronics. “Ever since we launched our first NDI cameras back in 2016, we understood that while NDI brought great benefit to our IP cameras, we knew starting with high performing sensors and faster processors would give Marshall an advantage. Now, with the transition to NDI|HX3, we have greatly enhanced the NDI|HX performance in more challenging network environments while nearing full-NDI latency and lossless video quality. We plan to convert all of our NDI|HX cameras to NDI|HX3 through the remainder of this year and early next.”

The new NDI|HX3 format requires slightly higher bandwidth than previous NDI|HX but much less than is required for High Bandwidth NDI. NDI|HX3 delivers similar low latency as High Bandwidth NDI at less than 100ms end-to-end and has video quality performance closer to premium High Bandwidth NDI quality. NDI|HX3 is a big step forward for NDI|HX while reducing the bandwidth requirements of full-NDI and delivering similar speeds and video quality.

The Marshall CV730-ND3 will now incorporate the benefits of both NDI|HX3 and standard IP (HEVC) streams. Available in white and black, the CV730-ND3 cameras are scheduled to be available later this year. Marshall also carries several NETGEAR M4250-series and M4300-series AV over IP switches with NDI configuration built-in making it easy to setup with Marshall NDI cameras.