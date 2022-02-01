Marshall Showcases Global and Rolling Shutter Cameras with Genlock at NAB 2022

CV568, CV368, CV566 and CV366 POV Cameras Tackle Low Light Environments and Variety of Broadcast, Sports and Pro A/V Conditions to Produce Sharp, Clear Images

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 21, 2022 ̶ At NAB 2022 (Booth C1307), Marshall Electronics, a leading manufacturer of broadcast and proAV cameras and equipment, will be highlighting its CV568/CV368 Global Shutter Cameras with Genlock and CV566/CV366 Rolling Shutter Cameras with Genlock. These new POV cameras feature the latest in sensor technology, with the CV568/CV368 Global Shutter Cameras having a 1/1.8” Global Shutter 3.2MP sensor and the CV566/CV366 Genlock POV cameras are built around the next generation Sony 1/2.8″ CMOS solid-state “rolling shutter” image sensor.

The CV568 and CV368 POV camera models offer an impressive 1/1.8” Global Shutter 3.2MP sensor and 25 percent larger pixel size, for ultra-fast, low latency capture even in low light environments. The CV568 Miniature HD Camera is built into the same durable miniature sized body as other Marshall CV503/CV506 cameras, and have rear panel protection, interchangeable M12 lenses, secure locking connections and remote adjust/match features. The CV368 Compact HD Camera follows the same body design as the CV344/CV346 cameras with slightly larger CS mount lens type and a wide variety of variable and fixed lens options available.



The similarity stops there as the CV568/CV368 models pack a much larger, more powerful Global Shutter sensor with Genlock (signal-sync), producing crystal clear images at affordable price points. Global shutter improves performance in fast-paced action, racing and movement to reduce motion blur, lean or distortion within the field-of-view. Global shutter sensors perform better in these environments as all pixels are exposed simultaneously.

“We are excited to bring these new POV cameras to NAB as they feature some of the clearest images available today at a price point that we are very proud to offer,” says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras for Marshall Electronics. “Showcasing our new Global and Rolling Shutter sensors gives our customers options in terms of the type of content they are capturing and producing.”

The Marshall CV566 and CV366 Genlock POV cameras are built around the next generation Sony 1/2.8″ CMOS solid-state “rolling shutter” image sensor featuring 2.2 Megapixels and Tri-Level (Genlock) Sync feature, which is next generation performance on the company’s POV cameras. Both cameras deliver exceptional video performance from a micro sized body through 3G-SDI and HDMI. The next generation Sony sensors provide clear HD images with true color even in low light (0.01Lux) and the ability to switch to night mode (0.005Lux) where IR light wavelengths can be captured.

Both cameras allow users to choose HD resolutions up to 1920x1080p (progressive), 1280x720p (progressive) & 1920x1080i (interlaced) with a wide selection of framerates including 23.98, 24, 25, 29.97, 30, 50, 59.94, and 60fps serving a variety of applications. Rolling shutter sensors scan through an image in sequence (usually top to bottom). Rolling shutter cameras are a good option for more traditional image capture, including live events with normal motion within the field-of-view. A speaker, a singer, an actor or eSports athlete, for example, are less likely to contain super-fast paced movement. In these scenarios the rolling shutter sensor will have less noise and a wider dynamic range while generating less heat.

All four cameras’ tri-level sync allows multiple cameras to be plugged into HD workflows already in sync (genlock), which enables seamless transitions between cameras with minimal amount of delay. Tri-level sync runs at a higher frequency making the signal sync more accurate and more seamless.

Also, at NAB 2022, Marshall will be showing its CV-PT-HEAD Micro Pan/Tilt Mount Head for its miniature camera line. The CV-PT-HEAD is compatible with all Marshall CV500 series cameras as well as Marshall’s CV344, CV346, CV366, CV368 and CV355-10X. The CV-PT-HEAD body is less than 3.5-inches tall and less than 2-inches wide creating one of the smallest P/T footprints available. The CV-PT-HEAD comes with an IP65 weatherproof rating, which means it is dust-tight and protected against water under pressure from any angle. There is a built-in camera power supply delivering a constant 12V to the camera socket as well as camera control data.