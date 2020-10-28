Marshall Introduces New ML-454 Quad 4.5 Inch Rack Monitor

Ideal for Fly Packs and Broadcast Trucks With Support for HDMI, 3G-SDI and Composite Inputs

TORRANCE, CA, OCTOBER 28, 2020 ̶ Marshall Electronics new ML-454 Quad 4.5 inch Rack Monitor features four high resolution screens in only two rack units, making it ideal for fly packs and broadcast trucks. It supports a range of inputs including HDMI, 3G-SDI and composite. Both SDI and composite inputs have active loop through with independent tallies and controls on each screen. It also features front panel access to functions, such as aspect ratio, marker and backlight level, for greater flexibility on location.

The ML-454’s four high picture density, 1280 x 800 pixel LCD screens are mounted in a unique tilting design that allows users to achieve the best viewing angle even at the top of a tall rack. Adjustable backlight accommodates indoor or outdoor applications. The monitor is ideal for a range of remote applications such as sports, concerts, house of worship, and any other type of production that has a variety of sources.

“Our new ML-454 monitor is a great addition to Marshall Electronics complete line of professional-grade audio and video monitors, as it furthers our commitment to delivering reliable, durable, flexible and cost-effective solutions to our customers,” says Greg Boren, Product Marketing Engineer at Marshall Electronics. “In addition to its remarkably high picture density, the ultra-slim design of the ML-454 leaves space for other equipment on the back side of the rack, which is essential in many fly packs and broadcast trucks. With three ML-454’s installed in a rack, a production is now equipped with a 12 screen multi-viewer, which measures less than 12 inches. This is ideal for those applications that require multiple monitoring points.”