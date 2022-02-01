Marshall Highlights Latest PTZ Cameras at NAB NY 2022

Brand Spotlights CV620-TBI/TWI and CV730-ND3 PTZ Cameras Alongside New CV420e ePTZ

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 6, 2022 – Marshall Electronics, a leading developer and manufacturer of Broadcast proAV video equipment, will showcase its newest camera solutions at NAB NY 2022 (Booth 846). Among these offerings include several firsts for the brand including the new CV620-TBI/TWI with AI tracking capabilities, the CV730-ND3 PTZ cameras with NDI®|HX3 technology, as well as an ePTZ camera with the new CV420e.

“We look forward to being back on the NAB NY show floor and showcasing our latest PTZ camera developments,” says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras for Marshall Electronics. “As a part of this constantly changing industry, Marshall is pleased to be able to share high-quality solutions that will keep professionals at the forefront of their craft. From the auto-tracking feature of the CV620 to the CV420e’s digital pan, tilt and zoom capabilities, to having the latest in NDI®|HX3 technology in our CV730-ND3, Marshall has a camera for every broadcast workflow and AV application.”

The CV620-TBI (black) and CV620-TWI (white) PTZ cameras are designed to auto-track and follow presenters using more natural Pan/Tilt/Zoom movement methods with AI accuracy. The cameras use new facial recognition technology and intelligently learns motion dynamics of the subject and anticipates movement. Both cameras deliver outstanding color reproduction with exceptional detail even in challenging light environments and are built around new highly sensitive Sony sensor technology with 20x optical zoom range of 5~110mm starting at roughly 60° angle-of-view. These new PTZ cameras feature simultaneous HD outputs of 3GSDI, HDMI and IP ethernet connectivity with up to 1920x1080p resolution at 60fps. Also boasting a flexible 340° horizontal range of movement and 120° vertical tilt, the CV620-TBI provides a large reachable viewing area for the new auto-tracking feature. Additional ethernet (IP) connectivity offers ease-of-setup and operation with one cable for PoE+, video, audio, tally and control.

The Marshall CV730-ND3 PTZ Camera will also be onsite at NAB NY, which uses the new NDI|HX3 platform to deliver ultra-low latency and superior video quality in less bandwidth required by Full-NDI enabled cameras. It features a premium Sony 4K sensor with 9 million pixels and square pixel array designed behind a long 30x optical zoom range (6.5~ 202mm). Offering a flexible and smooth 340° horizontal pan range with 120°vertical tilt with speed adjustments from slow to fast, this camera provides a wide range of movement options to content creators when capturing high-quality UHD or HD video. Now featuring streaming options of NDI|HX3 premium video codec and standard IP (HEVC) encoding with SRT, while also offering 12G/3G-SDI, HDMI and USB3.0 outputs, the CV730 is feature rich and fits into a wide range of broadcast and proAV applications.

Also being showcased this year is the CV420e ePTZ camera. Instead of a robotic movement, CV420e’s ePTZ functionality simulates pan, tilt and zoom operations digitally inside of a larger 4K resolution pixel space. The CV420e will allow users to maintain access to wide angles along with useable digitally zoom and lateral maneuvers within the sensor. Featuring a high performance 9 1/2 Megapixel 4K sensor capable of 4K (UHD) resolution up to 60fps with ultra-clean HD resolutions, this camera’s 4.5mm lens features a wide angle, over 100-degree field of view to deliver crystal clear video with minimal distortion. The CV420e’s digital pan, tilt and zoom comes with more than 250 presets that are available and selectable from any number of command sources including IR remote, video management software, web browser GUI, OBS plugins, vMix and a host of other compatible soft codecs and devices. Alongside the brand’s newest additions, Marshall will also be sharing broadcast favorites from its line of Miniature HD cameras, delivering broadcast quality video in ultra-small durable housings. These cameras, including its CV503 and CV506, along with its CV566 and CV568 with Genlock, can be found in a range of broadcast and sports applications as they can fit into discreet places and feature interchangeable lens and remote adjust-and-match capabilities.