Marshall Electronics Sees Surge in Demand for UCC and Streaming Products

New trends in telepresence, remote workflows, and online education drives demand for high performance USB microphones, cameras, and conversion tools.

TORRANCE, CA, APRIL 16, 2020 – Marshall Electronics Inc., a leading provider of professional audio and video products for UCC, professional AV, and live broadcast markets, has experienced a significant spike in demand for products that address telepresence, remote workflows, and online education. MXL Microphones, the professional audio division of Marshall Electronics, Inc., is scaling production and support to meet increased demand.

As a certified hardware provider for Zoom (ZM) and Zoom Rooms, the rapid adoption of Zoom as a digital communications platform for businesses, government healthcare, and educational institutions has correlated with increased demand for MXL AC-Series USB microphones and accessories.

“The demand for our MXL conferencing microphones has been steadily increasing over the last few years,” says Leonard Marshall, Founder and CEO of Marshall Electronics. “Now that a lot more businesses and universities have adopted work-from-home and telecommuting policies, we have seen a spike in demand for MXL AC Series microphones, such as the AC-404 and AC-360-Z.”

MXL’s popular web conferencing microphone, the MXL AC-404, has become the go-to solution of huddle rooms and medium-sized conference rooms for use with Zoom, WebEx, GoToMeeting, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, and more. Designed for simple operation, durability, and performance, the AC-404 features a signature three-capsule design for wide pickup of clear vocal audio.

“The huddle room that has been growing fast in corporate settings has become the home office,” states Marshall. “Professionals, doctors, and educators working from home expect to communicate with the same level of performance as a professional installation. This can be easily and affordably achieved with MXL.”

In addition to the MXL AC-404, MXL produces a wide range of USB microphones designed for use in telepresence, remote workflows, and online education.