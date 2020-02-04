Marshall Electronics New IP Cameras are the Main Focus at ISE 2020

Three New 30X Optical Zoom Cameras Offer 4K, UHD and HD Resolutions

AMSTERDAM, FEBRUARY 4, 2020 – Marshall Electronics, a leading provider of professional cameras, monitors and accessories for professional AV and broadcast production, will showcase three new IP cameras, the CV630-IP PTZ Camera, the CV420-30X-IP Camera and the CV355-30X-IP Camera,at ISE 2020 (Stand 11-D150).

These new cameras provide a wide variety of resolution options – CV630-IP PTZ Camera offers 4K Ultra HD output at 30fps, and 1080p output at 60fps; the CV420-30X-IP provides up to UHD (3840x2160p) resolution at 60fps through simultaneous HDMI and IP streams; and the CV355-30X-IP delivers up to HD (1920x1080p) resolution at 60fps through 3G/HD-SDI (BNC), IP and HDMI. All three models offer 30X Optical Zoom range, allowing users to capture fine detail in every shot, even from a distance.

All three cameras are equipped with a next generation 8.5 Megapixel image sensor. Power can be supplied over Ethernet (PoE) or powered separately with a 12V power supply providing flexible and easy solutions for integrators. Remote control and adjustment can be delivered using the same PoE input, or dedicated RS-232 (Cat5/6) using published Visca over IP commands. Additionally, a 3.5mm audio input on the rear panel enables stereo audio embedding via AAC/G.711 encoding over IP with 44.1/48K sampling frequency.

The CV630-IP supports triple stream H.265 (HEVC), H.264, and MJPEG formats, and features simultaneous outputs over Ethernet, HDMI, and 3G-SDI to make it compatible with a wide variety of workflows. At launch, the CV630-IP will support SRT with an NDI®4 model to follow (CV630-NDI).

The CV420-30X-IP and CV355-30X-IP cameras feature a high-performance 8.5 Megapixel sensor and 30X optical zoom block, providing flexible integration in networked HD and UHD workflows where image quality, reliability and versatility are of utmost concern. The 30X optical zoom range offers a flexible 4.6mm to 135mm focal length range, providing 68° horizontal angle-of-view (AOV) at its widest through 3° when fully extended, maintaining image crispness in both wide and tight shots from longer distances.

The CV420-30X-IP and CV355-30X-IP cameras feature IP Ethernet I/O ports supporting triple stream H.265/H.264/MJPEG video with MPEG-TS (SRT), and common IP control protocols including Visca over IP, Onvif and Pelco, with power (PoE) supplied over a single Ethernet cable. The CV420-30X-IP and CV355-30X-IP contain exceptional low-light sensitivity, which ensures a clear picture in variable lighting environments including courtroom and government assembly, lecture capture, house of worship, and live music and events.





