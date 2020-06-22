Marshall Electronics “How to Tell a Story” Camera Contest Comes into Focus

One Grand Prize Winner to Receive a CV420 Compact 4K HDR Camera With 3.8 ~16 mm Lens

TORRANCE, CA, JUNE 22, 2020 ̶ Marshall Electronics “How to Tell a Story” Camera Contest offers a chance to win one of three of its top-selling cameras, including the CV420 Compact 4K HDR Camera, the CV346 Compact HD Camera and the CV506 Miniature Full-HD Camera.The video contest, which runs until June 30, asks customers to create a short YouTube video explaining how they use Marshall cameras.

“We want to hear how our industry partners and integrators are using our Marshall cameras to tell their story, deliver their message, and complete their workflows,” says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras at Marshall Electronics. “We realize that we’re just starting to open back-up in production, and while some of the footage will be prior events, we’re excited by the number of submissions thus far.”

Enter to win by creating and posting a short YouTube video in HD resolution explaining how Marshall cameras are being used while also demonstrating the unique features of the camera that have helped the production. Email the link of the YouTube video to [email protected] with company information and contact details.

On June 30th, Marshall will accumulate all video submissions and choose three (3) finalists based on creativity, best use of feature sets, and quality of production. Marshall will then announce the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners and disseminate prizes right after the 4th of July weekend. The first place winner will receive a CV420 Compact 4K HDR Camera with 3.8~16 mm Lens; second place will be awarded a CV346 Compact HD Camera with 5.0mm Prime Lens, and third place will take home a CV506 Miniature Full-HD Camera.