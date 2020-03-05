Marshall Electronics’ CV502 Mini Camera Adds Versatility To Studio 637’s Range of Broadcast and Live Streaming Projects

Owner/Creative Director Kevin Yamada Relies on Enhanced Camera Angles and Small Form Factor

HERMOSA BEACH, CA, MARCH 4, 2020 ̶ Kevin Yamada, creative director and owner of Studio 637, has seen his business take on multiple roles in the video and audio production industry over the last several years. He recently began using Marshall Electronics CV502-MB Miniature Broadcast camera for use with musical, live stream and reality television programs. Beginning as a recording studio, Yamada has grown Studio 637 into a world-class facility offering recording, video and live streaming production services to clients with a myriad of projects ranging from music and television to corporate and non-profit events and productions.

As the studio’s services continue to grow, Yamada needed to ensure that his gear can accommodate his clients’ growing list of production needs. When he found out about Marshall Electronics’ CV502 camera, he instantly found a place for it in his arsenal of production gear. “We love the Marshall CV502 because it has great image quality,” says Yamada. “It’s small and discreet, and it’s loaded with a ton of great features. Its small form factor and black finish makes it the perfect camera to put right in the middle of the action without being in the way. It supplements our larger format cameras in that it can capture unique angles that would be difficult for a large camera and operator to achieve.”

Measuring only two inches from front to back, the CV502 is ideal for tight spaces, offering new and exciting angles for video and live streaming projects. Sporting a 2.5 mega-pixel, 1/3-inch CMOS sensor and a 3.7mm M12 prime lens, the CV502 provides a high-quality image along with quick and easy lens interchangeability. It features 3G/HD-SDI outputs at resolutions of 1920x1080i, 1920x1080p, 1280x720p and frame-rates of 60/59.94/50/30/29.97/25 fps. The CV502 supports RS-485 power connection through an included 12V supply. Setting control comes effortlessly via the OSD menu joystick, which offers full access over the camera’s versatile settings including image stabilization, digital zoom, dynamic range, vertical flip and night vision. Other key features of the CV502-MB include a new wide dynamic range function that supports high speed and high sensitivity to various light sources, as well as compatibility with the Marshall RCP Control Unit.

“Having such a high-quality and versatile camera allows us greater production freedom and more options to give to our clients,” says Yamada. “The auto-exposure feature is particularly useful for longer live streams in which it is difficult to manually adjust the settings during a broadcast. Another impressive feature of the CV502 is its infrared capabilities, which will be great for a new paranormal reality show we will be working on soon. Overall the CV502 is a great little action camera that’s reliable and ready to go, right out of the box.”

Yamada used the CV502 to capture California-based reggae group Iration’s promotional performance for its live streamed tour. The CV502 was placed behind the drum-set, giving viewers a clear and wide-angled view into the performance. Yamada also used the CV502 during the 2018 Hermosa Beach Summer Concert Series, where the camera provided clear and convenient access for drum-shots during the show. The Marshall CV502 has since been replaced with the new CV503, which offers a larger sensor, improved processor and updated industrial design.

For more information, visit www.marshall-usa.com.





