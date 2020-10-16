Marshall Develops USB Capability Into Top Selling Broadcast POV Camera

Camera’s Software Agnostic Design Provides Flexibility of Use Across Soft Codecs

TORRANCE, CA, October 14, 2020 ̶ Marshall Electronics, a leading manufacturer of industry leading broadcast and proAV cameras and equipment, introduces its CV503-U3 camera model designed around its successful CV503 camera, which is commonly used in professional broadcast production all over the world. The CV503-U3 is a dedicated USB3.0 HD POV camera to meet the demand for USB-based workflows for both work-from-home as well as a range of remote live streaming applications. It offers simple plug-and-play connectivity using capture device drivers already built into Mac, PC, laptop or Linux systems, as well as a software agnostic design to integrate into any USB capture soft codec. It features a lockable 6.5-foot USB3.0 cable for simultaneous power and video capture, interchangeable lenses, and adjustable settings via UVC1.5.

“Our CV500-series POV cameras have been widely used in professional broadcast applications for nearly a decade,” says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras at Marshall Electronics. “Having just released our latest generation CV503 with improved video performance, it was a logical extension to release it on a USB format.”

The camera comes complete with a locking USB3.0 cable handling video, power and control and a easy to install CVM-5 Monitor/Desktop stand, however, it is also adaptable to any 1/4″-20 mount type for custom installations. This, combined with the rugged aluminum alloy body, sleek straight forward design, and smooth finish, assures that users have a professional setup and appearance, with a reduction of desk clutter. The secure-locking USB connector thumb screws lock the cable into place, which prevents it from being accidently unplugged during use. Rear connector protection wings on the back panel also offer an added layer of security.

The software agnostic design and universal UVC1.5 command and control of the camera provides the flexibility to use or switch between soft codecs. It is usable with a wide array of video conference, video chat, streaming or other computer video capture services, such as OBS Studio, Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. Further, the CV503-U3 works off existing laptop/computer capture device drivers, so additional drivers are not necessary for tracking and changing video capture settings on your computer.

Like its predecessor, the CV503-U3 includes a 90-degree lens and features interchangeable lens function. This provides unprecedented customization and personal design control through the selection of a wide array of focal lengths necessary to achieve a custom AOV (angle-of-view). This makes it possible for users to find the ideal arrangement for any studio, workspace or live event venue, among other things.

The latest generation CV503 with state-of-the-art sensor, high performance processors and exceptional low-light ability offers a big step-up in video quality. The self-adaptable resolution and frame rate of the camera provides video stability during operation.

About Marshall:

For over 40 years, Marshall has been a trusted provider of high quality and reliable video, audio, and multimedia systems for Broadcast Video, Pro A/V, Pro Audio and OEM applications worldwide. Marshall is dedicated to supplying the Pro A/V market with innovative POV and PTZ cameras, format converters, conferencing microphones and production equipment at great value without sacrificing quality or reliability. Marshall Electronics, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in the US, Japan, Korea, China and Russia. For more information on Marshall Electronics, visit www.marshall-usa.com.