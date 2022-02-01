Marshall Cameras Provide Next Level Performance and Seamless Integration for Virtual Learning at West Chester University

CV610-UB USB PTZ Cameras Wide Angle Capabilities Deliver Experience Most Closely Simulating In-Person Learning Environment

WEST CHESTER, PA, MARCH 29, 2022 ꟷ When officials at West Chester University (WCU) were looking to adapt a virtual education model, they turned to IMS Technology Services to engineer a solution that most closely simulated in-person learning or better. IMS evaluated several options and ultimately designed and implemented a system based around the CV610-UB USB PTZ camera from Marshall Electronics.

“The classrooms at WCU were designed and built for in-person learning and had to adapt to become a backdrop for virtual learning,” says William Kiley, technical advisor, IMS. “The primary factors in IMS’ selection of the CV610-UB were its degree of flexibility, ease of use and excellent image quality. We have been spec’ing Marshall cameras for many years and knew it would be a perfect solution for this application.”

The Marshall PTZ’s are positioned in front of the lectern or instructor’s workstation utilizing the camera’s ceiling mount. These cameras start with a wide angle-of-view, allowing professors to be more than simply a face on a screen. Professors are able to fully utilize any area of the classroom, including the whiteboard and lab benches, for an experience that most closely simulates what students experience during in-person learning.

The Marshall cameras work in conjunction with a Biamp Devio conferencing hub. Each of the CV610-UB camera kits includes a USB extension, which is cabled directly into the Devio for web conferencing from any distance within a room. The camera is controlled using a Marshall PTZ remote camera controller or can also be fully integrated into the control system touch panel alleviating the need for remotes.

“We did not want to simply rely on built-in laptop audio and video, and instead sought to design a user-friendly web conferencing solution for classrooms and meeting spaces to provide an online experience that reflects the high-quality of education our students have come to expect,” says Yuki Yamamoto, Multimedia Manager at West Chester University of PA. “In addition to being a high-quality, cost-effective solution the Marshall cameras provide, the USB integration is so easy to use that it made our choice an easy one.” The Marshall CV610-UB USB 2.0 PTZ Camera is designed to easily integrate into common software platforms such as Zoom and others for teleconference, unified communications (UCC) and huddle spaces. At a small footprint (148 x 132 x 161mm), the CV610-UB is a high performing USB 2.0 camera at an affordable price point. The CV610-UB is ideal for delivering next-level performance for any UCC, teleconference, pro A/V, or livestreaming applications.