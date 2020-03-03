Marriott Jacksonville Celebrates Multi-Million Dollar Renovation With Grand ‘Reveal’ Event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marriott Jacksonville, managed by Columbia Sussex, recently celebrated the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of the 255-room hotel with a grand reveal event that included tours of the hotel and centered on the spectacular Grand Ballroom.





Located at the epicenter of Jacksonville, with easy access to the city’s vibrant downtown area, famed sporting and entertainment venues, and stunning beaches, Marriott Jacksonville offers a comfortable home base for enjoying the best of the city with luxury amenities and contemporary, thoughtfully designed spaces. Reflecting the intensely musically and theatrically driven culture of Jacksonville, the hotel’s new aesthetic is bursting with warm and rich tones that rhythmically come together through visually appealing design elements.

More than 425 guests were in attendance at the Grand Reveal event, representing a mix of the area’s top organizations, from Wounded Warrior Project to PepsiCo and Prudential, as well as travel partners, meeting planners, corporate travel managers, and members and staff of the convention and visitor bureau. Upon arriving at the hotel, guests were greeted in the spacious and light-filled lobby with smooth jazz sounds by Jacksonville’s own Chris Botti. Guests were provided a map of the property and invited to take a guided tour or to explore on their own. The Grand Ballroom was set up with upscale lighting, decor, soft seating, plentiful culinary displays, carving stations, and three top-shelf bars.

Tom Noon, general manager, provided a warm welcome and thanked all guests for attending, while a DJ providing mood music set the tone for the raffle prize giveaways, including gift cards to local restaurants, an Apple Watch, multiple complimentary stay certificates to the hotel and other stunning Columbia Sussex properties – such as the Sanibel Marriott, Hutchinson Island Marriott, Myrtle Beach Marriott, and Savannah Marriott – and the grand prize of a 70″ television.

The renovation’s color palette is a base of warm, modern textures, and the new guest room color palette reflects the tones of Jacksonville’s renowned natural beauty and rich musical history. All 255 guest rooms and suites have been renovated to reflect this design philosophy using artwork inspired by the city’s rich musical history and awe-inspiring beaches, coupled with a modern and upscale twist reflecting Marriott’s modern aesthetic.

Many guest rooms feature views of the Jacksonville skyline, with room rates starting at $199. Each luxurious guest room is designed for optimal rest and productivity with architectural framing that grounds the space, contemporary touches, upscale fixtures, and thoughtful solutions to enhance a guest’s stay.

The hotel’s Concierge Lounge, located on the 9th Floor, serves as an exclusive lounge offering complimentary business services and a large, quiet space for getting work done or unwinding from the day. Concierge Lounge dining options include an American breakfast, grab-and-go snacks, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and late night snacks. It is an exclusive area for Marriott elite guests and any guests who book designated Concierge level rooms.

Once through the Greatroom lobby, guests enter the Greatroom Lobby Bar and Restaurant, which underwent a full redesign with a more contemporary aesthetic and menus creatively inspired to incorporate the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients.

The hotel’s nearly 20,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor meeting spaces comprise 15 event rooms and 13 breakout rooms, with the largest space accommodating up to 750 guests. Marriott’s signature Greatroom on the lobby level will serve as a hub of activity for lounging, dining, meeting and connecting. As part of the hotel renovation, meeting spaces were completely refreshed with new furnishings, modern A/V capabilities and technical offerings, and refreshed catering menus.

A renovated outdoor pool and fitness center have been redesigned to mirror the renovated hotel’s modern design, thoughtful and sophisticated touches, and warm hospitality. The fitness center offers state-of-the art equipment in a stunningly designed space that has become so desirable that guests book the hotel in part because of the fitness offerings.

For more information about Marriott Jacksonville, please call 904.296.2222 or visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/jaxfl-marriott-jacksonville/.

About Columbia Sussex:

Columbia Sussex is a private hotel company based in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1972 and is owned by the Yung family and headed by William J. Yung III, president. Columbia Sussex owns and operates hotels across the United States, from California to Alaska, Texas to Massachusetts and New Jersey. The company currently operates 49 hotels under five different brands including Marriott Hotels, JW Marriott, Renaissance, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Double Tree and Hyatt Regency. Full service hotels and resorts such as The Boulders Resort Golf & Spa in Carefree, Arizona, Phoenix Marriott Tempe at The Buttes in Tempe, Arizona, Le Merigot JW Marriott in Santa Monica, California, Westin Atlanta Airport and Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center collectively illustrate the breadth and depth of Columbia Sussex’s management expertise.

Columbia Sussex is one of the largest Marriott franchisees in the country and has been aggressively implementing a renovation program to various Marriott properties, including Renaissance Dallas Addison, Dallas Marriott Las Colinas, Melville Marriott, Indianapolis Marriott North and Tampa Marriott Westshore, Marriott Albany, Orlando Airport Marriott Lakeside, Hilton Head Marriott Resort and Spa, Savannah Marriot, and Phoenix Airport Marriott. For more information, visit www.columbiasussex.com.

About Marriott Hotels:

With over 570+ hotels and resorts in over 60 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels is evolving travel through every aspect of the guest’s stay, helping to relax, clear minds, stimulate new ideas and anticipate travelers’ needs, leaving them inspired to reach their full potential. Boldly transforming itself for mobile and global travelers who blend work and play, Marriott leads the industry with innovations, including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevates style & design and technology. To learn more, visit www.MarriottHotels.com. Stay connected to Marriott Hotels on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott International’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Contacts

Relevance PR

Karen Gee-McAuley, [email protected]; 818.541.7724



Hannah Hurdle, [email protected]; 805.601.5331