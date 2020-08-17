Marriott International Debuts JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort

New Luxury Southern California Hotel Marks JW Marriott’s First Property in Orange County

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#JWMarriottAnaheim–JW Marriott, part of Marriott International, Inc., announces the opening of the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort set to take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Located at the Anaheim GardenWalk, just steps from Disneyland Resort® and the Anaheim Convention Center, the Anaheim hotel provides travelers a luxury, curated experience that exudes warmth and peace.





Whether you visit to work, learn, or play, be among the first guests to take part in a luxurious stay in one of the property’s 466 lavish guest rooms, including 19 suites with quiet floors. Boasting barn door entrances to closets and bathrooms and large walk-in showers with stand-alone bathtubs and vanities, each space emanates luxury and ease.

Infused with modern art and augmented reality technology, while inspired in its design by Orange County’s diverse agricultural history, JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort invites travelers to discover a kingdom all their own with enlightening moments found at every corner. Stunning architectural designs that bring an equestrian farming concept to life radiate throughout the property’s entirety, beginning at its entrance with a thin steel art installation—featuring a harvester planting a seed—that disappears depending on the angle of the onlooker. Guests will delight in eye-catching, modern décor featuring handpicked marble flooring, a glass-blown chandelier, and nature-inspired honeycomb concepts throughout, highlighting natural materials, rustic tones, and a warm color palette.

When permitted, the new property is a perfect venue for hosting romantic weddings, corporate meetings, and social events safely, as California’s gorgeous weather welcomes guests to use the hotel’s 43,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor function space, as well as pre-function areas with stunning floor-to-ceiling windows. The Grand Ballroom measures at 13,440 square-feet, set to engage up to 1,400 guests in its entirety, as well as 15 additional meeting rooms thoughtfully designed to bring people together. Breakout spaces offer an opportunity for creative thinking and collaboration, and its one-floor design provides convenience and ease of access for permissible group sizes.

JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort remains committed to guest safety and has established a Safe Meeting protocol, remapping floor layouts to be within social distance guidelines and in accordance with CDC regulations. Additional procedures have been implemented to increase guest safety including updates to food and beverage programs and low touch meeting procedures.

Additionally, as part of the Marriott Commitment to Clean, JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort welcomes guests with company-wide guidelines required by the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council and designed with enhanced health and safety standards including:

Updated training protocols for all associates

Additions to cleaning regimen designed to set an even higher standard of cleanliness

All associates are required to wear a face covering as a part of their uniform

All hotel guests are required to wear face coverings when moving throughout the hotel and in common, shared spaces

Modifications to associate-guest protocols have been developed to be consistent with recommended social distancing guidelines and abide by local regulations

“We are thrilled to expand the JW Marriott portfolio into Orange County and create an entirely new luxury experience in Anaheim, California,” said Mitzi Gaskins, Vice President & Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. “The new JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort brings a modern, luxurious, and wellness-focused setting to Southern California travelers, inviting them on an enriching journey of relaxation with experiences crafted with safety and holistic well-being in mind.”

Guests soak up the California sun at the hotel’s refreshing outdoor swimming pool, complete with three large cabanas and two day beds available for reservation upon check-in. Just across the way, the JW Garden features an innovative augmented reality sculpture garden that brings an inspiring Secret Butterfly Garden and Digital Forest to life on top of three steel sculptures by design studio HEAVY. Launching this fall, this first-of-its-kind digital garden experience transports guests into a serene space to plant seeds of imagination and personalize their fantastical trees. Inside the garden, guests play amongst digital caterpillars and butterflies, and experience Zen-like sculptures that tell a narrative of a magical plant’s evolution from seed to sapling to tree, and guests are enabled to nurture their trees and grow their relationship with the hotel as high as possible.

Though temporarily unavailable, the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort is complete with access to an expansive fitness center featuring exclusive Peloton bikes and state-of-the-art equipment. Additionally, pop-up spa treatments infused throughout the property and a rejuvenating Yoga and Zen Room with in-person and digital classes will provide opportunities to refresh the mind, body, and soul. For families traveling with children, Family by JW kids club will feature hands-on games and activities.

JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort, introduces dining experiences helmed by Executive Chef Amol Agarwal. Coming soon is Parkestry, which serves as the hotel’s rooftop bar and lounge with elevated cocktail culture, creative mixology, and handcraft libations. Citraculture, the full-service indoor-outdoor lobby bar, will open for al fresco dining featuring warm, elevated hospitality and counter-friendly fare. Guests will enjoy a temporarily limited menu that offers a variety of dishes including its signature meatball made of veal, beef, pork belly, smoked tomato, polenta, oregano and Parmigiano. In addition to the above, JW Market located in the downstairs entrance provides grab-and-go bites that are easy to enjoy at leisure and on the move, including fruit-filled pastries, sandwiches, salads, and colorful treats for the kids.

“The JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort is presenting an unparalleled experience like never seen before,” said Hotel General Manager Nusrat Mirza. “Not only elevating area offerings, but also presenting fresh, trend-forward settings to create memories, enjoy remarkable spaces, and experience one of the world’s most sought after travel destinations in an entirely new and exciting way.”

For additional information, or to book a stay, visit: www.JWMarriottAnaheimResort.com. Catch an inside look on social media at @JWMarriottAnaheim.

About JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort

Experience travel with greater meaning at JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort opening August 19, 2020. The new luxury hotel in Orange County, CA, and owned by a joint venture between Prospera Hotels, Inc. and O’Connell Hotel Group, uplifts the soul, enriches the body, spirit and mind, and places travelers in an ideal location just steps from Disneyland® Resort, the Anaheim Convention Center and Anaheim attractions. Thoughtfully designed to bring people together, the hotel will offer multiple social spaces and amenities, including a JW Garden, yoga and Zen room, expansive fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, signature restaurant, and rooftop bar and lounge with stunning views of the nightly fireworks show. Plus, 43,000 square feet of inspiring indoor and outdoor function spaces will leave meeting and event attendees feeling richer than when they arrived. From locally inspired dishes to a holistic approach to wellbeing, JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort provides expertly choreographed service and experiences designed to deepen a traveler’s journey at the hotel and beyond. To learn more, visit www.JWMarriottAnaheimResort.com

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio of brands and consists of award-winning properties and beautiful resort locations around the world. Inspired by the principles of mindfulness, JW Marriott is a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole—present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit—through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are over 95 JW Marriott hotels in more than 30 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

