Marketing Industry Veteran Jeff Stelmach Joins Stadiumred Group as President

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stadiumred Group, the fastest-growing marketing collective in the world, today announced that marketing and media industry veteran Jeff Stelmach has joined as Group President.

Stelmach will report to Founder and Group CEO Claude Zdanow, where he will oversee core initiatives to support the company’s global growth vision, including agency finance and planning, agency operations and performance, new business and client relationships, and talent functions.

Stelmach joins Stadiumred Group following a period of accelerated growth for the company. Over the last 3 years, Stadiumred Group has achieved revenue growth of 1,619% and a steady growth rate of 3,919%, making it one of the fastest rising companies in the marketing industry. The company has also successfully completed strategic acquisitions to deliver a more robust suite of offerings to new and existing clients, including leading influencer marketing agency Mediakix, experiential marketing powerhouse Creative Riff and content creation and storytelling agency MagicBullet Media. The company was recognized for these achievements in Inc.’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list and the ADWEEK 100 for 2020.

Stelmach is a seasoned experiential marketing industry leader who has spent more than 20 years growing some of the most reputed global marketing firms, including Mosaic, Opus, Geometry, and EMI. Stelmach has built and scaled several businesses from small start-up operations to global brands generating more than $1 billion in enterprise value and has been responsible for driving innovation for the world’s biggest brands.

While serving as President of Mosaic, Stelmach built the company from a regional marketing agency into one of the fastest-growing and most-admired experiential marketing agencies in the world. Stelmach oversaw an organization that scaled to more than 500 full-time employees and 6,000 field staffers and was acquired by global CPG sales and marketing firm Acosta for more than $300 million in 2012.

In addition to Mosaic, Stelmach has held leadership roles at global companies and agencies across CPG and shopper marketing, event marketing, digital, branding, data and analytics, consumer engagement, and mobile. Most recently, Stelmach served as President of Opus Agency, a leading event design and experiential agency.

“Jeff’s track-record as a leader in the global marketing agency landscape speaks for itself, and he will be an incredible asset for Stadiumred at both a corporate level and at an agency level,” said Claude Zdanow. “We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Stadiumred family as we execute on our vision to scale globally through continued M&A and organic growth, and by bringing together the best and brightest marketing talent in the world.”

Stadiumred owns and operates best-of-breed marketing agencies, including experiential, branding, video production, digital marketing, and influencer. Stadiumred clients include 7-Eleven, ABC/Disney, Blue Apron, Steven Soderbergh’s Singani 63, FX, PepsiCo, Emerage Cosmetics by Jason Emer, and Sony Pictures. Stadiumred has a global presence with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Miami, and Amsterdam.

“I have been fortunate to have played a leadership role for multiple companies that have transformed the marketing agency landscape on a global level,” said Jeff Stelmach, Group President of Stadiumred Group. “I see the same exact ingredients in Stadiumred that will pave the way for another important transformation in the global agency holdings model, including great vision, innovation, and a relentless commitment to creating true differentiation for talent and clients.”

About Stadiumred Group

Stadiumred Group is a collective of specialist agencies including Creative Riff, Gyrosity Projects, MagicBullet Media, Mediakix, and SevenBlue. Together, they believe in the power of combining the radical creativity of independents with the seamless integration of a one-stop-shop. Founded by Claude Zdanow, the collective is a host of agencies in the marketing services space including creative, design, experiential, film production, influencer marketing, and more. Through this model, Stadiumred creates better and transformative storytelling for brands more effectively. The agency collective boasts a client roster that includes 7-Eleven, ABC/Disney, Blue Apron, Steven Soderbergh’s Singani 63, FX, PepsiCo, Emerage Cosmetics by Jason Emer, and Sony Pictures. Today, Stadiumred has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Dallas, Miami, and Amsterdam. Visit www.stadiumred.com to learn more.

