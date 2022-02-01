Maria Linares Crafts Music Masterpieces With KRK Headphones

Colombian Composer Maria Linares is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, and she has the titles to back it up. Her work can be found across the entire production industry, having composed for a number of theatre, web series, film, and television projects, including the 2022 documentary Sandboy and 2019 film, Ana’s Desire, on which she has an original song featured. When she’s not composing, Linares can be found working with directors from across the globe through her production company, Fiona Records, or holding positions with progressive companies and organizations including Grita.io, the Women in Music Colombia chapter, Mucine, and the Colombian Academy of Science and Cinematographic Arts. As a crucial creative mind for so many outstanding projects and groups, Linares requires a pair of headphones that will be an accurate reference and help her craft quality sound. She turns to KRK for the KNS 8402 Headphones, pairing them with her long-trusted ROKIT 5 G3 Studio Monitors for optimal performance.

“The ROKITs have been my main studio monitors for many years, but I always wanted a pair of headphones to match them, especially when I’m composing or producing away from the studio. Now I finally have a pair of the KNS 8402 Headphones, and I love them! With the KNS, I’m able to work away from my studio while getting the same sound and accuracy that I like from my monitors.”