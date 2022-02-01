Margaret Richardson Joins GoFundMe as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoFundMe, the trusted leader in online fundraising, announced today that Margaret Richardson has joined the company as its Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. She will be responsible for building and leading GoFundMe’s corporate affairs team consisting of government relations, public policy, and corporate communications. Richardson will join the company’s executive team, reporting to and working closely with CEO Tim Cadogan.





Richardson has decades of experience in both the public and private sectors, most recently Director of Trust & Safety for Services at Apple overseeing initiatives focused on personal safety, account integrity, and content standards. She has spent the last six years helping fast-growing technology companies scale and operate responsibly in current and new markets. Prior to Apple, Richardson held senior leadership positions at Airbnb for four years, guiding the company through regulatory changes by partnering with governments and community-based organizations in more than 220 countries and regions around the world.

Prior to Richardson’s private-sector work, she served as Chief of Staff and Counselor to Attorney General Eric H. Holder, Jr., in the U.S. Department of Justice for over six years.

“The throughline in Margaret’s career is her focus and passion for building trust between companies and governments and the people they serve,” said Tim Cadogan, GoFundMe CEO. “Her extensive experience developing trust in both public and private sectors make her uniquely positioned for this role. As the leader of our Corporate Affairs team, she will focus on ensuring we operate with consistency and clarity in service of our mission to help people help each other.”

“GoFundMe exists to help people help each other – strengthening communities all around the world. The support that our platform enables transforms individuals’ lives and communities for the better. It is hard to imagine a service more urgent or important at this moment in history,” said Margaret Richardson. “As the company continues to grow internationally, I look forward to partnering with local, regional and national governments, advocacy organizations, and consumers so that together, we can help more people to help each other.”

Richardson joins the company at an important time as world events are increasingly reflected in how people use GoFundMe. For example, more than $100 million has been raised for Ukraine humanitarian aid from nearly 725,000 donors globally. Since 2010, the GoFundMe community has raised more than $17 billion for people, nonprofits and causes across the world.

Richardson is the recipient of the Edmund J. Randolph Award for outstanding service, the highest award bestowed by the Department of Justice. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia, a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, and a Law degree from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law.

