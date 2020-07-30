MapleStory M Celebrates Two Year Anniversary with the Arrival of Two Resistance Classes

Marks Over 16 Million Global Downloads Since Launch!

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#maplestorym—MapleStory M, Nexon’s free-to-play, mobile MMORPG sensation for iOS and Android, is celebrating its two year anniversary with the arrival of two new characters, Mechanic and Wild Hunter, joining the Resistance class to turn the tide against the forces of darkness.





Equipped with both a gun and a magnum, Mechanic has fast-paced combat advantages with two different modes: Humanoid Mech, which serves to fight multiple monsters at once, and Tank Mech for one-on-one combat. Wild Hunters are equipped with a crossbow and an arrowhead and ride a Jaguar into battle. Jaguars provide Wild Hunter with a huge boost in mobility and come in a variety of colors.

Boasting over 16,665,317 global downloads since launch, MapleStory M is highlighting achievements to date with an infographic video marking milestones such as 40,758,523 characters created, 1,457,839,718 dungeons cleared, 534,143,717 Star Force Enhancements and more!

Another new addition, Sharenian’s Culvert, highlights guild and team play, where collaboration is more important than individual skills. Based on one five member party, Sharenian’s Culvert allows the party to match with two different guild parties for a total of 15 people engaging in smaller scale PvP action.

The update also introduces a selection of limited-time events, including:

One-Time Event Celebrating New “Mechanic” and “Wild Hunter” Characters: Until August 5, to celebrate the arrival of Mechanic and Wild Hunter, Maplers will be rewarded with items that help them obtain EXP and equipment reinforcement.

Mega Burning Event: Until September 6, players will be able to create two different burning characters. Burning characters will be able to gain a total of three levels for every level-up between levels 3 to 100.

Mechanic and Wild Hunter Growth Support Event: Until September 6, level up Mechanic and Wild Hunter characters between levels 10 to 125 as well as earn rewards based on level reached, including items that help with equipment reinforcement, equipment Cody items and more.

Throughout the month of August, partake in additional Hotel M Events, including the Hotel M Punch-King Event, Hotel M Cake Monster Event and the Hotel M Wonder Wheel Event. Maplers will be rewarded with an assortment of prizes, including Second Anniversary Coins, Auto-Battle Charge Tickets and additional rewards.

Crimson Queen is also added as the third Dungeon boss in the Root Abyss, unleashing different attacks based on her four changing faces. Players who complete the Root Abyss Expedition will receive special rewards such as currency that allows exchanging equipment in the in-game store and items to help with equipment reinforcement.

To learn more about MapleStory M, visit the Google Play or App Store page and follow @PlayMapleM on Twitter for the latest updates.

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. Available in 140 countries and 9 languages, MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO) with more than 80 live games operated across more than 190 countries, is a global leader in online games. Nexon America introduced micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model in the Western market and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Nexon is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the company was placed on the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017.

