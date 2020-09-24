Manitou Pontoon Boats Selects Fusion Entertainment for Onboard Marine Audio

High-performance, customizable Manitou pontoons to integrate both Garmin and Fusion Entertainment marine electronics for the 2021 model year

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer1, today announced that Manitou Pontoon Boats will install marine audio packages from Fusion® Entertainment, a Garmin Brand, as the standard-fit for select model year 2021 pontoon boats. Manitou exclusively offers the GarminECHOMAP™ UHD 73sv and GPSMAP® chartplotters for its entire lineup and will add a range of Fusion Entertainment stereos, speakers and amplifiers for the upcoming boating season.





“It is clear to us that Manitou, along with other boatbuilders, are taking note of the lasting, high-quality marine audio Fusion can deliver for their boats. We take great pride in the reputation that Fusion is building with each new OEM we supply,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With Garmin marine electronics already aboard Manitou pontoons, the added convenience of Fusion-Link™ seamless audio integration is sure to bring an incomparable on-the-water experience that Manitou customers can trust for years to come.”

“We are eager to expand our relationship with Garmin to include Fusion Entertainment for the 2021 model year,” said James Heintz, Director, Project Management, BRP Marine Group. “Our customers have come to expect a level of style and sophistication aboard our pontoons, including innovative technology. We knew that selecting Fusion for our marine audio solutions would be a key factor in meeting those expectations.”

Equipped with a full suite of Garmin marine electronics and a range of Fusion Entertainment audio packages, including RA210 stereos, Signature Series high-power amplifiers and XS Series 6.5” sport speakers, Manitou customers will discover the exclusive advantage of Fusion-Link entertainment control onboard their boats. The free Fusion-Link app for compatible Apple and Android devices allows users to control sound volume, song choice, source selection and more at the touch of a button in and around their pontoon. Beyond seamless integration, Fusion Entertainment audio products are engineered and tested with True-Marine™ to be durable enough for any condition while still providing a sleek design and stunning sound performance.

Manitou will factory-install Fusion Entertainment audio packages on its 2021 Aurora LE, Oasis and Encore models with premium upgrade packages available for both the Oasis and Encore. Other audio options from Fusion Entertainment are available to add to premium upgrade packages. To view the full line of Fusion audio products, visit fusionentertainment.com.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most sophisticated marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the fifth consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics®. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

1 Based on 2019 reported sales.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Fusion Entertainment and Navionics are registered trademarks and ECHOMAP, GPSMAP, Fusion-Link, and True-Marine are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

