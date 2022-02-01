Manifest Work-Instruction Platform from Taqtile Wins Hottest IT Solution Award from AOTMP

Leading Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Organization Honors Taqtile at Industry Event

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AOTMP® awards Taqtile, a leader in augmented reality (AR)-based work-instruction solutions for deskless employees, as the “Hottest New IT Solution” in its 2022 annual vendor awards and recognition ceremony. Announced at the AOTMP Industry Solutions Showcase event, Manifest was recognized as the most progressive new IT product, service, or solution introduced by a vendor, supplier, or service provider in the past year.​

Taqtile works with international leaders in the telecommunications services and mobility sectors, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Vodafone, Orange, Nokia, Dell, Amdocs, and Accenture. Many of these companies are leveraging the advanced AR-capabilities of the Manifest platform to illustrate the superior performance of 5G on both private and public wireless networks. The visionaries within these companies, as well as the businesses supporting the infrastructure of major telcos, are also putting the Manifest AR-enabled work instruction platform to use in support of the installation, maintenance, and repair efforts of their field service technicians.

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, said, “Manifest exhibits an unparalleled level of innovation and ingenuity in the Hottest New IT Solution category. It is an honor to recognize Taqtile for this achievement.”

“Telecom industry professionals have a unique perspective on the utility of our Manifest platform,” explains Mr. Kelly Malone, Chief Customer Officer, Taqtile. “Telecommunications companies are often our customers, relying on Manifest to support their field service staff. In many instances, these companies are also our partners, working with us to deploy our proven Manifest platform to meet the business needs of the enterprise customers they serve.”

AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility, and IT management industry. AOTMP delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events and programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development.

The Manifest AR-enabled work-instruction platform is made for the more than two billion people who perform their jobs in deskless environments. Whether it’s through head-mounted displays (HMDs), smartglasses, tablets like the iPad, or other mobile devices, Manifest puts knowledge at the fingertips of frontline staff, right where the job is. With instant access to AR-enhanced, step-by-step repair and maintenance guidance from a company’s most experienced technicians and trainers, field staff can more efficiently, more accurately, and more safely complete tasks.

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, cloud computing, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for two consecutive years – 2021 and 2022. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/defense/.

