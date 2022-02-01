Manifest Work-Instruction Platform from Taqtile on Display at Cisco Live This Week

Flexible AR-Enabled Solution Demonstrated in T-Mobile Booth

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Manifest® augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction platform from Taqtile will be demonstrated this week in the T-Mobile booth at the Cisco Live event in Las Vegas. Designed with exceptional built-in flexibility, the powerful Manifest platform gives deskless workers instant access to step-by-step guidance, as well as real-time support from their organization’s subject matter experts, technicians, and trainers. This AR-enabled guidance empowers frontline workers to complete complex tasks more accurately, efficiently, and safely, anywhere, anytime.

Device agnostic and scalable, Manifest has experienced widespread adoption across several industry sectors, including manufacturing, utilities, defense, and transportation. A rich library of information can be made available to deskless workers including audio and video instructions, photos, high-quality 3D models, and real-time IoT sensor data. The ability to run Manifest in a variety of cloud and network environments, including 5G, is a key differentiator for Taqtile’s AR-enabled platform, providing valuable flexibility to enterprise customers.

As a SaaS platform, Manifest is optimized for distinct environments, such as the cloud, including Microsoft’s Azure cloud environment, mobile networks with 5G and multi-access edge computing architectures, and even private wireless networks. Organizations that prefer to run Manifest entirely on premises have that option as well.

“Our ability to support deskless workers across the enterprise, and across multiple technologies sets Manifest apart,” says Joe Clukey, VP of sales and strategic partnerships, Taqtile. “The Manifest AR-enhanced environment makes it possible for companies to share knowledge and collaborate with experts in real time, and more efficiently and more effectively than ever before.”

Because every deskless job is different, requiring unique procedures and equipment specific to the environment, the Manifest platform is designed to work with a variety of devices. Hardware supported includes head-mounted displays (HMDs), wearable computers, smartglasses, and mobile devices, such as the iPad. Popular brands of HMDs supported by Manifest include the Microsoft HoloLens 2, Magic Leap, and RealWear. By making Manifest usable on a range of devices, Taqtile provides maximum flexibility to customers to outfit their frontline workers with the optimal tool to get the job done.

