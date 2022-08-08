Manifest Support for Microsoft Azure Remote Rendering Now Available from Taqtile

Realistic 3D Models and Detailed Digital Twins Now Available to Deskless Workers on HoloLens 2

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Taqtile, a leader in augmented reality (AR)-based work-instruction solutions for deskless employees, enables companies to leverage the power of hyper-realistic 3D content for their frontline workers using the HoloLens 2. Through built-in support of Microsoft Azure Remote Rendering, digital twins and powerful 3D content once only available to CAD engineers will now be accessible through Manifest, empowering organizations to complete onboarding, training, and operational tasks more thoroughly, in the immersive Manifest AR-enabled environment.





The benefits of built-in Microsoft Azure Remote Rendering include:

More Detail – Eliminates limitations on the size of 3D models, removing barriers to delivery of more complex images and unlocking new possibilities for the utility of these models for remote guidance, training, and operational support.

Hosting Control – Allows companies to host and render models in their own Azure accounts and, where supported, in their own geographic regions, delivering added security.

Time-to-Utility and Reduced Costs – Dramatically decreases the time it takes to deploy complex 3D images and digital twins on Manifest by reducing and/or eliminating the need for – and cost of – 3D design experts to manipulate models for file­size, texture map quantity, decimation, and optimization.

With access to superior-quality 3D content, the Manifest platform maximizes its AR capabilities, providing added image detail and realism to frontline personnel. Making high-quality 3D images available in the Manifest AR environment is an invaluable component of AR-enabled training, completion of operational tasks, and collaborative communication between frontline staff and remote experts.

“Secure, ultra-efficient availability of CAD-level, highly detailed, 3D content is becoming more and more important to customers across industries,” said John Tomizuka, CTO, Taqtile. “Building support for Microsoft Azure Remote Rendering directly into Manifest will make frontline personnel more efficient and more effective, while reducing the cost of optimizing and creating original 3D content.”

Demonstrations available

Interested in learning more about Manifest? Sign up for a demo here: https://taqtile.com/contact/

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly and accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, cloud computing, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for two consecutive years – 2021 and 2022. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

