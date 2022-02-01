Manifest AR-Enabled Work-Instruction Platform to be Demonstrated at Association of the U.S. Army 2022 Annual Meeting and Expo

Industry-Leading AR Work Instruction Platform on Display in Microsoft Booth, #4151

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Manifest® augmented-reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction platform from Taqtile will be showcased next week in the Microsoft booth, #4151, at the Association of the United States Army 2022 annual meeting & exposition in Washington DC (#AUSA2022, October 10-12). Attendees will learn how Manifest enables soldiers to more accurately, efficiently, and safely perform preventative maintenance, execute complex maintenance tasks, and cross-train across functions and equipment platforms.

The Manifest platform leverages valuable technologies from Microsoft, including advanced edge-compute capabilities through support of the Azure Stack Edge. With Microsoft Power Apps, organizations can easily integrate the Manifest platform into other systems (SCADA, ERP, IIoT, LMS, etc.) without writing code, securely access data from multiple sources, and scale efficiently to meet changing operational needs. Azure Remote Rendering unlocks the power of hyper-realistic 3D content, once only available to CAD engineers, delivered to staff via the mixed-reality environment of the HoloLens 2.

Taqtile has extensive experience working with defense customers, including the U.S. Army, Navy, Airforce, and Marines. The U.S. Army and its Army Application Laboratory (AAL) have awarded a Phase 2 SBIR contract to Taqtile to fulfill their Augmented Reality Maintainer-Operator Relay System (ARMORS) vision. Through the “Rapid and Scalable Digital Augmentation Software” (RASDAS) SBIR, Manifest is assisting the Army in modernizing motor pool maintenance operations through digital augmentation that replaces paper-based technical manuals and workflows.

Performance data from various military studies demonstrate the effectiveness of Manifest:

USAF junior propulsion mechanics using Manifest completed 100% of 28 assigned tasks with zero errors.

Automotive technicians in the New Zealand Army Trade Training School using Manifest completed tasks with 36% fewer errors than trainees using extant training methods which included instructor assistance.

than trainees using extant training methods which included instructor assistance. Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) evaluators using Manifest generated 53% fewer errors/discrepancies than counterparts not using Manifest.

“The growing use Manifest among all four branches of the U.S. military demonstrates the utility of our platform as a force multiplier for both forward operations and base-level capabilities, positively impacting operational readiness,” said Kelly Malone, Chief Business Officer, Taqtile. “Manifest is helping military organizations achieve their strategic goals for workflow modernization and error reduction.”

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for two consecutive years – 2021 and 2022. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, visit https://taqtile.com/defense

Contacts

Ray Vincenzo



Taqtile



(206) 290-4431



[email protected]