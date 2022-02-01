Manifest AR-Enabled Work-Instruction Platform from Taqtile on Display at IMTS Show

Manifest Capabilities Benefiting Manufacturers Featured in Nokia Booth

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Manifest® platform from Taqtile, Inc., the leader in augmented reality (AR)-based work-instruction solutions, is on display this week at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in the Nokia booth #134757. When combined with the edge-compute capabilities of 5G private wireless, Manifest transforms how manufacturers deliver essential knowledge to their employees in the field.

As part of Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) application catalog, Manifest enriches the experience of frontline users by providing reliable real-time access to digital manuals and guidance, equipment-specific maintenance and repair procedures, animated 3D models, step-by-step videos, detailed holograms, and other invaluable company-centric knowledge. Manifest is optimized for distinct environments, such as the cloud, Microsoft Azure, the edge capabilities of 5G, and Nokia MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) and private wireless networks.

The AR-enabled capabilities of Manifest empower a manufacturer’s frontline staff to complete complex tasks more thoroughly, efficiently, and safely than ever before. When instances arise where detailed instruction is required, live remote assistance from the manufacturer’s operations center or even from equipment OEMs is available.

“Nokia remains on the forefront of advanced network technologies, delivering exceptionally valuable solutions that meet the operational needs of manufacturers around the globe,” stated John Mathieu, Managing Director, Taqtile Europe. “Deployment of Manifest and 5G in manufacturing facilities is rapidly accelerating and delivering business-building results.”

Demonstrations available

Interested in learning more about Manifest? Sign up for a demo here: https://taqtile.com/contact/

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for two consecutive years – 2021 and 2022. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

Contacts

Ray Vincenzo



Taqtile



(206) 290-4431



[email protected]