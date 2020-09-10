Making it Easier for Digital Brands to Grow Their Businesses on Verishop

Introducing Verified Shops, a new self-service channel for brands to reach our engaged, Millennial and Gen-Z customers

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DTC–We launched Verishop a little over a year ago because we saw a need in the market for a better, more fun place to shop online. Now, we’re making it easier for more brands to reach our customers through our new self-service channel, Verified Shops.

One of our key observations since we launched Verishop, particularly after the global pandemic shut most in-person activities, is digitally native and direct-to-consumer brands are increasingly looking for online partners to help them grow their businesses. Social media channels have become crowded and expensive places to acquire customers, while marketplaces can be plagued with counterfeit products or unauthorized sellers of goods, and can relegate brands to compete solely on price.

At Verishop, we aim to be a platform where brands can both tell their stories and be supported by a partner that can help them grow their business online. That’s why we designed Verified Shops, our new self-service channel that makes it easier for more brands to reach Verishop’s customers.

Brands who apply and pass our vetting process will now be able to easily join our growing shopping platform and share their brand stories through shoppable content on our iOS app. They’ll be able to control and update their product selection, which will be featured alongside our other quality, stylish brands across fashion, home decor, beauty, electronics and more.

We’ve kept the pricing structure simple, with no monthly fees or listing fees. Brands in the Verified Shops channel only pay when they make a sale — just 10 percent to 15 percent, depending on the category. They’ll be expected to maintain the quality standards of the Verishop experience, and we will provide one point of contact for shoppers with our excellent 24/7 customer care team.

In return, brands admitted to the Verified Shops program will be able to sell on our premium online-shopping platform and tell their stories through shoppable content on our app’s social commerce experience. With 60% of our customers in the Gen Z and Millennial demographics, we know our customers appreciate the products and the stories of the latest generation of digital brands. Verified Shops will help them continue growing their presence on our platform by providing a channel that better suits their business models.

This week, we are launching with Verified Shops partners across all our categories, including Athletic Propulsion Labs, GREATS, Dagne Dover, Alleyoop, Judy, The Ridge Wallet, and more. Find out more information here about what it takes to become a Verified Shops partner and apply to join the channel here.

We look forward to bringing more brands and a wider selection of products to our shopping platform and social commerce experience as we continue building a more fun, entertaining way to discover and shop. Download the Verishop iOS app for a new way to watch personalized, shoppable photos and videos, and purchase those products all in one place.

About Verishop:

Verishop is a tech company bringing fun back to online shopping. In our iOS app, we make entertaining and inspirational photos and videos shoppable in a feed personalized for every customer. Our users can enjoy content and discover products, and buy them with confidence with our best-in-class e-commerce experience. Whether shoppers are on the app, or on our website, they get the promise of fast free shipping, free returns, 24/7 customer care and best price guarantee. We sell products across all major lifestyle categories — including fashion, home decor, beauty, wellness and electronics — and all our brands and products are vetted, so both customers and brands can feel confident in coming to Verishop.

Contacts

Alex Barinka



[email protected]