Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild Holds Virtual Gala Supported by TVU Networks Cloud-Based Video Conferencing Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – April 6, 2021 – The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) held its 8th Annual MUAHS Guild Awards as a virtual gala this past Saturday, April 3, 2021, with TVU Networks’ technology handling remote production duties. The show was executive produced by IngleDodd Media and produced by Honeysweet Productions. Hosted by black-ish lead actor Anthony Anderson, more than 300 nominees attended virtually. The awards represented a spectrum of outstanding achievements in make-up and hair styling in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater.



This marks the third Hollywood industry awards show in two months supported by TVU Networks’ cloud-based video conferencing platform.



Show producers used the TVU Partyline cloud-based, broadcast-quality video conferencing platform and TVU Transceivers to connect virtual nominees and award winners to the live stream. On the day of the show, all remote nominees, the host and crew joined the TVU Partyline conference. The nominees were able to join the live show as well as watch it using TVU Partyline’s integrated return video feedback (VFB.)



The award show featured 21 separate award categories. When a category was announced, all of the group’s nominees appeared on screen beside the presenter. The winner was shown full screen and gave their acceptance speech.



Eddie Murphy was honored with the Distinguished Artisan Award, presented by Arsenio Hall, star of Murphy’s recently released movie Coming 2 America.



Additional presenters included: Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Jennifer Garner (Yes Day), Scarlett Johansson (JoJo Rabbit), (Judith Light (The Politician), Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Cheryl Burke (Dancing with the Stars), Temuera Morrison (The Mandalorian), Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery), A.J. Buckley (SEAL Team), Michael Cohen (Henry Danger), and IATSE International President Matthew L. Loeb.









“This year has been very challenging to build community with our members and keep our spirits up for the future so we are very excited to have the ability to connect virtually using the TVU Networks solutions. We hope everyone had a great experience wherever they viewed our awards event,” stated Julie Socash, IATSE Local 706 president.



TVU Partyline, a revolutionary development for social production, enables all members in a remote production environment to communicate seamlessly. It enables production crews, talent and guests to use production tools and collaborate remotely in real time with full HD video quality, perfectly synchronized audio and video and mix minus one audio feedback. Collaboration within Partyline is made possible through the use of a Real Time Interactive Layer (RTIL). With a simple shared URL, participants can join Partyline to watch all program feeds live and interact, discuss and participate in a production in real-time with undetectable latency.



“We’re very excited to see how TVU Partyline has been embraced by the awards community,” said TVU Networks’ CEO Paul Shen. “We believe that even when live show production returns to its pre-COVID state, we’ll continue to see virtual participation in a hybrid of virtual and in-person format. TVU Partyline ensures that any remote nominee or honoree who wants to participate, regardless of location, can do so. With just one platform, producers can deliver an engaging live show with perhaps even more nominees than they’d typically have participate.”

