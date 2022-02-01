Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Four Local Television Stations in Des Moines, IA

KCCI, WHO-DT, KDSM-TV, and KDIN-TV Begin Broadcasting with New Technology

DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The leading television stations serving the Des Moines-Ames television market today began broadcasting with NextGen TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Today’s launch includes KCCI (CBS), WHO-DT (NBC), KDSM-TV (Fox), and KDIN-TV (PBS).

Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps, NextGen TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NextGen TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NextGen TV adds a new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NextGen TV also can be enhanced with Internet content to enable viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from TV screens.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NextGen TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade to date. Features available on NextGen TV will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country.

Today’s launch in Des Moines follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. KDSM-TV, which is owned by Sinclair, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. KDSM-TV will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the four television stations. BitPath will make its groundbreaking NavPath™ and BitPoint™ precise navigation and positioning services available at no charge to Iowa’s first responders.

From Honolulu to Houston and from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico, NextGen TV service is already on the air in more than 50 cities across the country. Des Moines viewers can learn more about NextGen TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities currently carrying the service, as well as links to available NextGen TV set models.

Antenna viewers without NextGen TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About KDSM-TV – Sinclair

KDSM-TV is a leading station in the Des Moines television market. KDSM-TV is owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. For more information, see kdsm17.com and sbgi.net.

About WHO-DT – Nexstar

WHO-DT is a leading station in the Des Moines television market. WHO-DT is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST). Nexstar is the nation’s largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms. WHO-DT is affiliated with NBC.

About KCCI – Hearst

Hearst Television owns and operates 33 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 22 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over more than 120 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programming across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Its Very Local app, free to download on household OTT devices and available across popular streaming services, offers 24/7 access to local news, weather and an array of local and regional programming. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry’s premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

About KDIN-TV – Iowa PBS

KDIN-TV is the Iowa PBS station serving the Des Moines area. As Iowa’s only statewide television network, Iowa PBS’s mission to educate, inform, enrich and inspire Iowans guides its quality, noncommercial programming that tells Iowa’s stories like no one else can. Four statewide channels offer programs of lasting value to Iowans, regardless of where they live or what they can afford: Iowa PBS .1, Iowa PBS KIDS .2, Iowa PBS WORLD .3 and Iowa PBS Create .4 on Channel 11, Des Moines; Channel 12, Iowa City; Channel 21, Fort Dodge; Channel 24, Mason City; Channel 27, Sioux City; Channel 32, Waterloo; Channel 32, Council Bluffs; Channel 36, Davenport; Channel 36, Red Oak. More information can be found at iowapbs.org.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation’s first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new services like BitPoint™ and NavPath™ at a fraction of the cost of other systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network covers dozens of cities. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

Category: General

Contacts

Media Contacts:

KDSM-TV; Sinclair – Jessica Bellucci



[email protected]

WHO-DT; Nexstar – Gary Weitman



[email protected]

KCCI; Hearst – Tom Campo



[email protected]

KDIN-TV; Iowa PBS – Susan Ramsey



[email protected]

BitPath – John Hane



[email protected]