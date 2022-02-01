Main Light Becomes One of the First in the US to Acquire Ayrton Zonda 9 FX Fixtures

Main Light increased its rental inventory of Ayrton lighting fixtures with the purchase of a large complement of versatile new Zonda 9 FX fixtures. The company currently has offices in Delaware, Tennesse, and Las Vegas, with a fourth location coming February 2023 to Teterboro, NJ. Main Light has seen a steady demand for its Ayrton Perseo, Khamsin and Diablo fixtures, which were acquired during the past two years. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of Ayrton lighting in North America.

Main Light’s acquisition of Zonda 9 FX represents one of the first investments by a US company in the luminaire. Designed for a multitude of applications, Zonda 9 FX is the first in a new family of products for stage lighting equipped with a high-performance 40 W LED source with RGB+W additive color synthesis. Zonda’s LED/optical system combination can produce a powerful light output of 25,000 lumens and a homogeneous mixture of pastel and saturated colors. It serves as a powerful wash light while delivering 3D volumetric effects via individual control of each LED. Its high-definition LiquidEffect creates complex 2D and 3D graphical effects, which can be coupled with beam, wash or matrix applications.

“We were eager to add to our mix of Ayrton products based on the reliability of the fixtures we have and the support that ACT offers,” says Randy Mullican, CEO of Main Light. “We saw Zonda at Prolight + Sound, and it filled a gap for us in large-format LED wash fixtures, which also offer tremendous pixel control and new and exciting effects. Zonda promises to be a great wash with the added bonus of effects.”

Mullican expects Zonda 9 FX to attract lighting designers looking for “a bright wash with special effects capabilities for entertainment and large conferences.” No sooner were the new fixtures delivered than they were dispatched to the Formula One US Grand Prix’s annual race at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas where Ed Sheeran performed his first US show in four years.

“We’re thrilled that Main Light continues to invest in Ayrton and the other technologies ACT Entertainment represents, and furthermore we’re certain that both the reliability and popularity of the Zonda 9 FX will serve Main Light well. It’s always such a pleasure to work with Randy and his team and to have such an excellent partner in Main Light,” says ACT’s Director of Sales, Doug Mekanik.

Mullican reports that Main Light intends to buy more Zonda 9 FX fixtures, and he can count on ACT “to always provide a great level of support for our purchases. ACT already provided technical support on the effects side of Zonda 9 FX, including training our staff so we’ll have a knowledge base of the fixture’s effects tools to share with customers.”