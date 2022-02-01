Mahmee Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Melissa Hanna, JD, MBA Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Mahmee’s co-founder and CEO Melissa Hanna as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Melissa from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Melissa started Mahmee with the vision for a better, more joyous care experience for all expecting and new parents. Mahmee is a maternal healthcare company dedicated to improving birth outcomes in historically marginalized communities and empowering all families with wraparound support during the pregnancy and postpartum period.

“I am thrilled to receive this honor and have the opportunity to stand next to some of the most inspirational leaders in the world,” said Melissa Hanna, co-founder and CEO of Mahmee. “Our work at Mahmee has been made possible through the power of entrepreneurship, and we will not rest until every person has access to the quality maternal and infant care they deserve.”

“We’re delighted to recognize Melissa as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers.”

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Melissa Hanna

Melissa Hanna, JD, MBA, is co-founder and CEO of Mahmee. An activist-entrepreneur, Melissa received her Masters of Business Administration from the Peter F. Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University, and her Juris Doctor from Southwestern Law School where she now teaches as an adjunct professor of corporate and technology law. She has worked in operations and strategy at startups in healthcare, education, digital media and consumer goods. She’s been featured in Entrepreneur, Forbes, Business Insider, Cheddar TV, Black Enterprise, USA Today, etc.

About Mahmee

Mahmee is a maternal healthcare company dedicated to improving birth outcomes in historically marginalized communities and empowering all families with wraparound support during the pregnancy and postpartum period. Mahmee offers an all-inclusive, unlimited care subscription for mothers and birthing people, and outcomes-based programs to health systems and payors to better meet the needs of specific populations. Mahmee Gold, Mahmee’s subscription offering, gives patients access to their own care squad of doulas, lactation consultants, nurses, care coordinators, mental health coaches and nutritionists. Mahmee has a specific health equity focus on Black & Indigenous mothers who are most at risk in their maternity experiences, and has built its hybrid care model to uniquely support them. Mahmee is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Muse Capital, Backstage Capital, MaC Venture Capital, Episcopal Health Foundation of Texas, Serena Williams, Mark Cuban, and others. Visit mahmee.com to learn more.

Contacts

Sophia Anthony



[email protected]

Kayleigh Hally



[email protected]