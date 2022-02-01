Mahana Therapeutics Appoints Justin Zamirowski, Jr. as Chief Commercial Officer

Seasoned digital health, pharma and biotechnology executive will lead expanded commercialization for FDA-cleared and pipeline digital therapeutics

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mahana Therapeutics, a leading developer of digital therapeutics designed to empower people with chronic conditions to lead fuller lives, today announced the appointment of Justin Zamirowski, Jr. as chief commercial officer. Zamirowski, a seasoned commercial executive with more than 25 years of digital therapeutics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience, will lead all commercialization efforts for Mahana’s FDA-cleared digital therapeutic, Mahana™ IBS, and future pipeline products.





“We are thrilled to welcome Justin to the Mahana Therapeutics team,” said Simon Levy, co-founder and CEO of Mahana Therapeutics. “His depth and diversity of expertise make him the ideal individual to lead the transformation of our commercial model, expanding access to Mahana’s digital therapeutics for individuals living with irritable bowel syndrome and other chronic conditions.”

In his new role, Zamirowski will lead Mahana’s commercial, digital, e-commerce, product strategies, and strategic partnerships, to expand adoption of Mahana’s products, including Mahana IBS and pipeline products. He plans to implement innovative models to shape the pathway for long-term commercial success of prescription digital therapeutics.

Prior to joining Mahana Therapeutics, Zamirowski served as chief commercial officer for Better Therapeutics, Inc., developing the company’s go-to-market strategies and establishing several real world evidence partnerships with world-renowned institutions to prepare the company for launching its first prescription digital therapeutic in diabetes. He has also held leading commercial and business development roles at Guidehouse, Inc., Edge Therapeutics, Otsuka, and PDL Biopharma.

“I’m thrilled to join Mahana at this critical inflection point to expand access and use of Mahana IBS, and create a uniquely suited model to bring our pipeline of future products to market,” Zamirowski said. “I look forward to collaborating closely with medical professionals and patients to expand digital adoption, advocate for the highest quality treatment standards and shape the pathway for long term commercial success to achieve our mission of empowering the millions living with IBS and other chronic conditions to live fuller lives.”

Mahana IBS is an FDA-cleared, prescription-only digital therapeutic device that provides gut-directed cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) as a 3 month treatment to adults with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) through a downloadable app available for iOS and Android phones and tablets. Based on 20 years of research, Mahana IBS helps patients learn to change their behaviors and thoughts in ways that empower them to lessen the severity of symptoms. Mahana IBS may be used with other IBS treatments.

About Mahana Therapeutics

Mahana Therapeutics is a leading developer of prescription digital therapeutics that are designed to empower patients with chronic conditions to live fuller lives. The Company’s first product, Mahana IBS, was the first digital therapeutic to receive FDA clearance for the treatment of IBS and provides cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to adults with IBS. More information is available at www.mahana.com

