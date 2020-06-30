Magen David Adom Leverages MobileIron to Secure Mobile Devices Used by EMTs and Paramedics on the Front Lines of Israel’s Fight Against Coronavirus

Using MobileIron’s unified endpoint management platform, emergency medical first responders in Israel can seamlessly and securely access critical patient data when conducting coronavirus tests

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL), the company that introduced the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform for the enterprise, today announced that Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national EMS organization, has implemented MobileIron’s unified endpoint management (UEM) platform to secure devices, apps and data used by EMTs and paramedics at the forefront of the country’s fight against the spread of the coronavirus, resulting in improved workforce efficiency.

In February, Israel’s Ministry of Health asked MDA to handle testing for the coronavirus. Since then, MDA has performed more than 300,000 at-home and drive-through tests. How the process works is anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 contacts MDA’s 101 Emergency Call Center, where they are asked to fill out electronic medical forms. In addition, it is possible to use the My MDA app and have a video conference call with the representative.

Available in the Google and Apple app stores in Israel, the My MDA app enables users to contact MDA dispatchers with the press of a button. Information such as the caller’s location and medical record is securely transmitted and displayed to the dispatcher. If an appointment for a coronavirus test is deemed necessary, the patient fills out an electronic medical form, which the EMT or paramedic conducting the drive-through or at-home test can easily access.

In March, MDA’s 101 Emergency Call Center, which typically receives 6,000 calls per day, started receiving 40,000 calls per day. MDA quickly responded and opened a few permanent drive-through testing stations and several “pop up” drive-through centers across Israel. However, MDA needed to equip the EMTs and paramedics with secure mobile devices, so they could access critical patient data when conducting coronavirus tests. MDA turned to MobileIron and Symphony Solutions to enroll 200 Zebra devices in MobileIron UEM’s platform, configure them with the MDA Team app and deploy them to frontline responders in less than 24 hours. MDA, MobileIron and Symphony Solutions configured and deployed another 200 devices shortly thereafter.

“Technology has been crucial in our ability to respond effectively and efficiently in our fight against the spread of the coronavirus,” said Ido Rosenblat, CIO at MDA. “By using mobile devices secured by MobileIron, our EMTs and paramedics can securely access critical medical apps and data, saving them time and enabling them to conduct as many coronavirus tests as possible. MobileIron has helped us to streamline administrative processes and increase security.”

With MobileIron’s UEM platform, MDA can achieve comprehensive control over their mobile devices and frontline responders can increase productivity. MobileIron’s UEM platform validates every device, establishes user context, checks app authorization, verifies the network, and detects and remediates threats before granting secure access to a device or user. It allows for enforcement and protection of data, both on the device and on the network, resulting in a secure mobile work experience.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to MDA’s EMTs and paramedics for their efforts to keep Israeli citizens safe,” said Simon Biddiscombe, CEO, MobileIron. “We look forward to continuing to help MDA secure mobile devices used by frontline responders, so they can focus on saving lives and slowing the spread of the coronavirus. It’s truly an honor that MobileIron can play a role in Israel’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.”

About Magen David Adom

Magen David Adom in Israel is the National Emergency Medical Service (EMS) for the state of Israel, National Blood Service and the National Red Cross Society. MDA serves 8.5 million inhabitants (the Israeli population) through 10 state of the art operations centers with a highly advanced C4I system, a fleet of around 1,000 vehicles (basic and advanced life support ambulances, 2 medical evacuation helicopter, and special operations appliances – all train, motorcycles) all tracked through localization systems. MDA has 2,200 staff members and 24,000 volunteers who respond to about 6,000 calls for assistance daily. MDA blood services, recruit the donor, collect the unit, test it, and provide the different blood products to the hospitals. This is achieved through a state of the art system, for 1,000 blood units per day. MDA has the responsibility to prepare for, respond to and learn from all health related emergencies.

As the national EMS and National Red Cross society, is involved in preparing for and responding to various disasters (conflict related, natural and technological), by preparing the protocols, purchase of the equipment, training of staff, volunteers and the communities, and by working with the communities on their resilience and response capacities. Prepositioning of stocks, supply chains to ensure prompt and efficient response to national and international disasters is a particular responsibility for MDA. MDA team identifies the needs of the organization (both for medical equipment as well as for other items), writes the specifications of the item needed and runs the tendering processes. In cases the item does not exist in the market, MDA engages in the relevant R&D processes (as it has been done in the development of MDA’s C4I system).

About MobileIron

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform built on the foundation of unified endpoint management (UEM) to secure access and protect data across the perimeter-less enterprise. Zero trust assumes that bad actors are already in the network and secure access is determined by a “never trust, always verify” approach. MobileIron goes beyond identity management and gateway approaches by utilizing a more comprehensive set of attributes before granting access. A mobile-centric, zero trust approach validates the device, establishes user context, checks app authorization, verifies the network, and detects and remediates threats before granting secure access to a device or user.

The MobileIron security platform is built on the foundation of award-winning and industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with additional zero trust-enabling technologies, including zero sign-on (ZSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defense (MTD). Over 19,000 customers, including the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies and other highly regulated companies, have chosen MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience by ensuring only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources.

