Maestro Pedals Create a One-of-a-kind Sound for Christian French

Los Angeles-based pop singer/songwriter Christian French is making waves in the music industry, and he has no plans to slow down. French’s career started when he was young, utilizing online resources like YouTube to teach himself piano and later sharing covers on SoundCloud. Before long, he was writing original songs. Working with producer Triegy, French’s first two singles were immediate hits, with “Fall for You” charting on Spotify’s U.S. Viral 50 and “By Myself” earning over 80 million listens on the streaming platform. He also has touring experience, supporting Chelsea Cutler in 2018 and Quinn XCII in 2019, then completing four headline tours in the following years. Today, French is ready to take his music to the next level, turning to the Maestro Original Collection pedals to elevate his sounds.

Pictured: Christian French testing out the Maestro Original Collection pedals at the Gibson LA Showroom.

“The Maestro pedals took my guitar tone from sounding good to great—I’m loving them. With its built-in tremolo effect, the Comet Chorus pedal sounds unlike any other chorus pedal I’ve used before, and combining it with the Discoverer Delay pedal immediately brings it into a one-of-a-kind sound. There are so many combinations you can use to bring out great guitar tones. This sound is definitely going to find its way onto a lot of my future records.”